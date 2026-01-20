ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Green Day to Open Super Bowl 60 With Hometown Punk Power

Green Day will open Super Bowl 60 with a live performance during the game’s opening ceremony, the NFL announced Sunday, Jan. 18. The rock band, which formed in California’s East…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day pose with their star during their Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on May 01, 2025 in Hollywood,
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Green Day will open Super Bowl 60 with a live performance during the game’s opening ceremony, the NFL announced Sunday, Jan. 18.

The rock band, which formed in California’s East Bay in 1987, will take the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., as the Super Bowl celebrates its 60th anniversary. According to a press release, Green Day will open the game “by ushering generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field with a dynamic performance of their most iconic rock anthems.”

“We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said in a press release. “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

The opening ceremony will air live at 3:00 p.m. PT on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock and Universo from Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8.

“Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL Legends who've helped define this sport is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX,” Tim Tubito, NFL senior director, event and game presentation said in the press release.

He added, “As we work alongside NBC Sports for this opening ceremony, we look forward to creating a collective celebration for fans in the stadium and around the world.”

Green Day released its latest studio album, Saviors, in January 2024.

Other musical performances are planned throughout the game. Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Coco Jones will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show.

On Jan. 16, the Puerto Rican star released the trailer for his upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

“The film serves as an open invitation, welcoming the entire world — no matter who you are or where you are from — to join Bad Bunny for his monumental Super Bowl Halftime performance and get excited for the rhythm, unity, and cultural richness that only Bad Bunny can bring to the global stage,” a press release stated.

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself,” the “MONACO” singer said in a statement upon the announcement. “It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

green daySuper Bowl
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Lady Gaga attends the "House Of Gucci" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: January 20Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Singer Bjork and The Dirty Projectors perform onstage at Housing Works Bookstore Cafe's "Live from Home" benefit concert series at Housing Works Bookstore Cafe on May 8, 2009 in New York City.
MusicBandcamp Bans AI-Generated Music From PlatformMelissa Lianne
(L-R) Guy Lawrence and Howard Lawrence of Disclosure perform onstage at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.
MusicDisclosure Announces 14-Date Spring Tour Across North America Starting in AprilMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect