Green Day to Open Super Bowl 60 With Hometown Punk Power
Green Day will open Super Bowl 60 with a live performance during the game’s opening ceremony, the NFL announced Sunday, Jan. 18.
The rock band, which formed in California’s East Bay in 1987, will take the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., as the Super Bowl celebrates its 60th anniversary. According to a press release, Green Day will open the game “by ushering generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field with a dynamic performance of their most iconic rock anthems.”
“We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said in a press release. “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”
The opening ceremony will air live at 3:00 p.m. PT on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock and Universo from Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8.
“Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL Legends who've helped define this sport is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX,” Tim Tubito, NFL senior director, event and game presentation said in the press release.
He added, “As we work alongside NBC Sports for this opening ceremony, we look forward to creating a collective celebration for fans in the stadium and around the world.”
Green Day released its latest studio album, Saviors, in January 2024.
Other musical performances are planned throughout the game. Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Coco Jones will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show.
On Jan. 16, the Puerto Rican star released the trailer for his upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.
“The film serves as an open invitation, welcoming the entire world — no matter who you are or where you are from — to join Bad Bunny for his monumental Super Bowl Halftime performance and get excited for the rhythm, unity, and cultural richness that only Bad Bunny can bring to the global stage,” a press release stated.
“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself,” the “MONACO” singer said in a statement upon the announcement. “It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”