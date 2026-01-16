Nostalgia: Why Everyone Is Obsessed With 2016 Again

We didn’t expect to start 2026 scrolling through memories of bottle flips, puppy-face filters, and songs we used to blast in the car. But somehow, the internet has hit a massive rewind button. Everyone seems to be looking back at 2016, smiling at a time that somehow felt carefree...even if we all know it wasn’t perfect.

As the new year unfolds, more and more social media users are diving headfirst into a trend that celebrates the sights, sounds, and vibes of 2016.

What’s fueling the 2016 trend?

TikTok and Instagram are filled with posts highlighting the moments that defined the year. That was when Drake, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Adele, Twenty One Pilots, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, and The Chainsmokers dominated the charts. The Snapchat puppy filter, bottle flip challenges, and even Harambe became part of internet history. Pokémon Go had everyone wandering the streets with their phones, and memes were shared at lightning speed.

Fashion, makeup, and 2016 style

Fashion in 2016 was all about mixing comfort with street-ready cool. Athleisure ruled, with brands like Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God and Kanye’s Yeezy leading the way. Hoodies, oversized tees, and joggers weren’t just for the gym—they were daily staples. Sneakers were a big deal, with limited-edition releases causing massive hype both online and in stores.

Accessories made bold statements: chokers, layered necklaces, tiny backpacks, and bucket hats were everywhere. Makeup trends leaned into experimentation like glossy lips, glittery eyeshadow, bold highlighters, and contouring tutorials flooded Instagram and YouTube. People weren’t afraid to mix metallic eyeshadow with nude lips or pair bold brows with bright eyeliner. Style wasn’t just about clothes—it was about personality, attitude, and showing off online what made you unique.

Celebrities join the nostalgia train

It’s not just regular users taking this trip down memory lane. Celebrities are sharing their favorite 2016 memories too. Kylie Jenner posted a carousel showing her in a Supreme box logo hoodie, pre-distressed clothes, and early Kylie Cosmetics looks. Rae Sremmurd shared a Mannequin Challenge video tied to their 2016 hit “Black Beatles.” Khalid, Karlie Kloss, Selena Gomez, and Charlie Puth also hopped on the trend with throwbacks from their own year.

Why we’re all looking back

Why the sudden obsession with the past? Stylus editor Katie Devlin told Vogue it’s simple: people miss what felt like “simpler times.”

“We had just started to evolve past Tumblr-era cynicism, and from a social media perspective, the algorithms were less aggressive, and surveillance was less of a concern,” Devlin explained.

“Of course, rose-tinted glasses play a factor, but in hindsight, there is a whimsical and carefree nature associated with that era that people are really nostalgic for.”

Many also see 2016 as the calm before chaos. Sure, the year had bold fashion, Instagram’s Valencia filter, Beyoncé’s Lemonade, and Pokémon Go mania—but it also brought news like Brexit, Trump’s first presidential win, the Zika outbreak, and the Flint water crisis. By the end of the year, “F--- 2016” was trending online, showing how even a rough year can feel sweeter in hindsight, as pointed out by AV Club.

“Perhaps the fact that even a real dud of a year seems like a lovely refuge from the dark drama of 2026 speaks volumes, too,” wrote Katie Rosseinsky in The Independent. “All I can hope is that 10 years from now, we’re not all still glued to the latest social media platform, posting weird AI-generated selfies, and seeing them as a glorious reminder of better days.”