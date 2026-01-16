ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Nostalgia: Why Everyone Is Obsessed With 2016 Again

We didn’t expect to start 2026 scrolling through memories of bottle flips, puppy-face filters, and songs we used to blast in the car. But somehow, the internet has hit a…

Kayla Morgan
Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd performs onstage during day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2016 in Indio, California.
Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images for Coachella

We didn’t expect to start 2026 scrolling through memories of bottle flips, puppy-face filters, and songs we used to blast in the car. But somehow, the internet has hit a massive rewind button. Everyone seems to be looking back at 2016, smiling at a time that somehow felt carefree...even if we all know it wasn’t perfect.

As the new year unfolds, more and more social media users are diving headfirst into a trend that celebrates the sights, sounds, and vibes of 2016.

What’s fueling the 2016 trend?

TikTok and Instagram are filled with posts highlighting the moments that defined the year. That was when Drake, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Adele, Twenty One Pilots, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, and The Chainsmokers dominated the charts. The Snapchat puppy filter, bottle flip challenges, and even Harambe became part of internet history. Pokémon Go had everyone wandering the streets with their phones, and memes were shared at lightning speed.

Fashion, makeup, and 2016 style

Fashion in 2016 was all about mixing comfort with street-ready cool. Athleisure ruled, with brands like Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God and Kanye’s Yeezy leading the way. Hoodies, oversized tees, and joggers weren’t just for the gym—they were daily staples. Sneakers were a big deal, with limited-edition releases causing massive hype both online and in stores.

Accessories made bold statements: chokers, layered necklaces, tiny backpacks, and bucket hats were everywhere. Makeup trends leaned into experimentation like glossy lips, glittery eyeshadow, bold highlighters, and contouring tutorials flooded Instagram and YouTube. People weren’t afraid to mix metallic eyeshadow with nude lips or pair bold brows with bright eyeliner. Style wasn’t just about clothes—it was about personality, attitude, and showing off online what made you unique.

Celebrities join the nostalgia train

It’s not just regular users taking this trip down memory lane. Celebrities are sharing their favorite 2016 memories too. Kylie Jenner posted a carousel showing her in a Supreme box logo hoodie, pre-distressed clothes, and early Kylie Cosmetics looks. Rae Sremmurd shared a Mannequin Challenge video tied to their 2016 hit “Black Beatles.” Khalid, Karlie Kloss, Selena Gomez, and Charlie Puth also hopped on the trend with throwbacks from their own year.

Why we’re all looking back

Why the sudden obsession with the past? Stylus editor Katie Devlin told Vogue it’s simple: people miss what felt like “simpler times.”

“We had just started to evolve past Tumblr-era cynicism, and from a social media perspective, the algorithms were less aggressive, and surveillance was less of a concern,” Devlin explained.

“Of course, rose-tinted glasses play a factor, but in hindsight, there is a whimsical and carefree nature associated with that era that people are really nostalgic for.”

Many also see 2016 as the calm before chaos. Sure, the year had bold fashion, Instagram’s Valencia filter, Beyoncé’s Lemonade, and Pokémon Go mania—but it also brought news like Brexit, Trump’s first presidential win, the Zika outbreak, and the Flint water crisis. By the end of the year, “F--- 2016” was trending online, showing how even a rough year can feel sweeter in hindsight, as pointed out by AV Club.

“Perhaps the fact that even a real dud of a year seems like a lovely refuge from the dark drama of 2026 speaks volumes, too,” wrote Katie Rosseinsky in The Independent. “All I can hope is that 10 years from now, we’re not all still glued to the latest social media platform, posting weird AI-generated selfies, and seeing them as a glorious reminder of better days.”

For now, though, it looks like the internet is happy to stay in 2016 just a little longer.

Nostalgiatrending
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 15: Dell Curry looks on prior to the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Spectrum Center on December 15, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Human InterestCharlotte Hornets To Retire Dell Curry’s No. 30 Jersey in March Ceremony
Is Apple Bringing Back the Flip Phone With iPhone 18?
Human InterestIs Apple Bringing Back the Flip Phone With iPhone 18?Randi Moultrie
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Team Giannis reacts against Team LeBron in the second quarter during the NBA All-Star game
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 16Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect