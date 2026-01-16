BLACKPINK Sets Feb. 27 Release Date for Third Mini Album ‘DEADLINE’

ContestsEvents
(L-R) Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California.
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

BLACKPINK announced Wednesday that its third mini album, titled DEADLINE, will drop Feb. 27 at 12 AM EST. The K-pop group shared this news through social media with a 19-second teaser video.

This project marks their first release since the 2022 studio album Born Pink. That record debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, making BLACKPINK the first K-pop girl group to hit that spot since 2008.

The mini album shares its name with the group's world tour, which wraps Jan. 26 in Hong Kong. The tour kicked off in July 2025 in Goyang, South Korea, then hit venues across the world.

"I want to say it's going to be the most powerful [versions] of ourselves that anyone has seen," Jennie said in her January 2025 Billboard cover story.

The four members put out solo albums between Born Pink and DEADLINE. Rosé dropped Rosie in 2024, which featured "APT." with Bruno Mars. Lisa released Alter Ego in 2025 and starred in The White Lotus season three. Jennie released Ruby in March 2025. Jisoo shared Amortage and appeared in South Korean TV shows and films.

The group came back together for "Jump," released July 11, 2025. The track debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 10 weeks. It also hit number one on the Billboard Global 200.

YG Entertainment pushed back the release date for the upcoming album several times. Initial reports in early 2025 pointed to a May 2025 comeback, which moved to November 2025, then December 2025, then January 2026, before finally landing on the current February date. The company cited quality improvement efforts for these delays.

No tracklist or concept details have been revealed. The project will be available through YG Entertainment and Interscope Records.

