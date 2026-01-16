ContestsEvents
Bad Bunny Invites the World to Dance at Super Bowl LX With Teaser

The countdown to the Super Bowl always comes with big surprises, and this year, Bad Bunny is starting the party early. With music, movement, and meaning, the global star is…

Kayla Morgan
Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The countdown to the Super Bowl always comes with big surprises, and this year, Bad Bunny is starting the party early. With music, movement, and meaning, the global star is giving fans a first look at what he plans to bring to football’s biggest stage.

Bad Bunny released the trailer for his upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Friday, Jan. 16. The preview arrives weeks before the big game and sets the tone for a performance rooted in pride and celebration.

A Celebration of Culture

Filmed in Puerto Rico, the trailer features Bad Bunny dancing to his song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” which translates to “Unforgettable Dance.” He is surrounded by people of different ages, races, and genders as they move together beneath the Puerto Rican Flamboyant tree. The scene highlights unity while honoring his home and heritage.

In a press release, the streaming service explained the goal of the trailer, saying, “The film serves as an open invitation, welcoming the entire world — no matter who you are or where you are from — to join Bad Bunny for his monumental Super Bowl Halftime performance and get excited for the rhythm, unity, and cultural richness that only Bad Bunny can bring to the global stage.”

The Big Game Moment

Bad Bunny’s Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, presented by the NFL and Roc Nation, will take place Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The show will air live on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," Bad Bunny said in a statement announcing the performance. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL."

A Milestone Year

The halftime show comes as Bad Bunny continues his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, which runs through July. He is also nominated for six awards at the 2026 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, and Best Album Cover for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. Additional nominations include Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “DtMF,” along with Best Global Musical Performance for “EoO.”

Before kickoff at Super Bowl LX, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones will perform the national anthem, “America the Beautiful,” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Bad BunnySuper Bowl
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
