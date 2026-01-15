ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Sabrina Carpenter Makes Her Super Bowl Ad Debut With Pringles

Sabrina Carpenter is officially entering the Super Bowl ad club, and she is doing it with chips, charm, and a familiar love game. The pop star is making her Super…

Kayla Morgan
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter is officially entering the Super Bowl ad club, and she is doing it with chips, charm, and a familiar love game.

The pop star is making her Super Bowl advertising debut with Pringles, putting a crunchy spin on the classic “he loves me, he loves me not” rhyme in a newly released teaser.

A Crunchy First Look

In a teaser posted Wednesday (Jan. 14), Carpenter is shown sitting on a kitchen floor, leaning against the wall in a white turtleneck dress and kitten heels. She holds a flower made entirely of Pringles chips and plucks each “petal” one by one.

As she goes, she alternates, “He loves me, he loves me not.” When she reaches the final chip, she lands on “he loves me,” pops it into her mouth, and smiles. The teaser ends with onscreen text reading “2.8.26,” the date of the 2026 Super Bowl.

What Pringles Is Teasing

Pringles is keeping most details under wraps for now. In a press release, the brand said it “can’t let too many crisps out of the can right now,” but reportedly confirmed the commercial will tie into its new “Once You Pop, The Pop Don’t Stop” campaign. The brand also hinted that more sneak peeks will arrive in the coming weeks.

The ad is expected to connect with viewers tuning in for the NFL finale, a night known for blockbuster commercials from the world’s biggest brands.

Carpenter’s First Super Bowl Moment

While this marks Carpenter’s Super Bowl ad debut, she has already built a strong presence in advertising. The singer has previously partnered with Dunkin’ and Johnnie Walker whisky, making her a familiar face to fans beyond music.

Super Bowl LX will be held Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Sabrina Carpenter
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Pitbull onstage at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino on August 1, 2016 in Hollywood, Florida.
MusicPitbull’s Top Collabs That Got Everyone DancingKayla Morgan
Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots performs onstage during KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas 2019 at Honda Center on December 8, 2019 in Anaheim, California.
MusicTwenty One Pilots Concert Film Captures Sold-Out Mexico City Stadium ShowDan Teodorescu
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Harry Styles poses with the Best Pop Vocal Album Award for “Harry’s House” and Album of the Year Award for “Harry’s House” in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
MusicHarry Styles Announces New Album with March 6 Release DateJen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect