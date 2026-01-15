Sabrina Carpenter Makes Her Super Bowl Ad Debut With Pringles
Sabrina Carpenter is officially entering the Super Bowl ad club, and she is doing it with chips, charm, and a familiar love game.
The pop star is making her Super Bowl advertising debut with Pringles, putting a crunchy spin on the classic “he loves me, he loves me not” rhyme in a newly released teaser.
A Crunchy First Look
In a teaser posted Wednesday (Jan. 14), Carpenter is shown sitting on a kitchen floor, leaning against the wall in a white turtleneck dress and kitten heels. She holds a flower made entirely of Pringles chips and plucks each “petal” one by one.
As she goes, she alternates, “He loves me, he loves me not.” When she reaches the final chip, she lands on “he loves me,” pops it into her mouth, and smiles. The teaser ends with onscreen text reading “2.8.26,” the date of the 2026 Super Bowl.
What Pringles Is Teasing
Pringles is keeping most details under wraps for now. In a press release, the brand said it “can’t let too many crisps out of the can right now,” but reportedly confirmed the commercial will tie into its new “Once You Pop, The Pop Don’t Stop” campaign. The brand also hinted that more sneak peeks will arrive in the coming weeks.
The ad is expected to connect with viewers tuning in for the NFL finale, a night known for blockbuster commercials from the world’s biggest brands.
Carpenter’s First Super Bowl Moment
While this marks Carpenter’s Super Bowl ad debut, she has already built a strong presence in advertising. The singer has previously partnered with Dunkin’ and Johnnie Walker whisky, making her a familiar face to fans beyond music.
Super Bowl LX will be held Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.