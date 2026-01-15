Pitbull Announces ‘I’m Back Tour’ With Lil Jon
Pitbull is heading back on tour. The global star announced the I’m Back Tour on Thursday, Jan. 15, revealing a 35-city run across North America that will take place throughout the spring and summer. The tour is produced by Live Nation and will feature Lil Jon as a special guest.
The announcement coincides with Pitbull’s 45th birthday and follows his upcoming European tour dates. Together, the new shows mark another major stretch of live performances for the artist, who continues to tour extensively around the world.
Tour Dates and Cities
The I’m Back Tour begins May 14 at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida. From there, Pitbull will make stops in major markets including Houston, Los Angeles, the New York Tri-State Area, and Toronto.
The tour is scheduled to run through late September, with the final show set for Sept. 26 at the Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, Minnesota. In total, the tour includes 35 dates across the United States and Canada.
European Dates Lead Into North America
Before launching the North American leg, Pitbull is set to perform across Europe during the summer. That run includes stadiums, amphitheaters, and outdoor venues in multiple countries. The I’m Back Tour announcement comes as anticipation continues to build for those international performances.
The North American dates extend Pitbull’s live schedule into the fall, reinforcing his ongoing presence on the global touring circuit.
Ticket Information and Presales
Tickets for the I’m Back Tour go on sale Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.com. Fans can also access Pitbull’s Artist Presale beginning Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Registration for the presale is available at livemu.sc/pitbull and must be completed by Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.
In addition to standard tickets, the tour will offer a range of VIP packages and fan experiences. More information about those options is available at vipnation.com.
With dates scheduled across several months and cities throughout North America, the I’m Back Tour adds another major live chapter to Pitbull’s touring history.
PITBULL I’M BACK TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES:
May 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
May 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 17 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
May 19 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
May 20 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
May 22 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 23 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
May 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 29 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
June 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 6 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
June 7 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 22 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 25 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 26 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
Aug. 28 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre
Aug. 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Aug. 31 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Sept. 9 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
Sept. 12 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Sept. 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sept. 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept. 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Sept. 25 – Kansas City, MO – MORTON Amphitheater
Sept. 26 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater