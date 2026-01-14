The Hits You Didn’t Know Meghan Trainor Wrote

When people hear the name Meghan Trainor, they usually think of big hooks, throwback vibes, and songs you cannot help singing in the car. Tracks like “All About That Bass” and “Lips Are Movin” made her a pop star almost overnight. But before and after those hits, Trainor was also busy doing something just as important. She was writing songs for other artists, often without stepping into the spotlight herself.

First, the Songs Where She Was the Star

Before diving into the songs she wrote for others, it helps to understand the sound she became known for. Trainor’s early hits leaned into doo-wop, pop, and R&B influences with modern confidence. She wrote or co-wrote much of her own music, which is one reason her voice felt so clear and personal.

Those early releases showed her strengths. She knew how to write catchy choruses, playful lyrics, and themes that felt relatable without being complicated. That same approach would later work perfectly for other artists looking for a bold, radio-ready song.

Writing for Other Voices

One of the biggest examples of Trainor’s behind-the-scenes success is Jennifer Lopez’s “Ain’t Your Mama.” The song fits Lopez perfectly with its confident message and danceable beat, but it carries Trainor’s signature style. The lyrics are direct, fun, and empowering. It sounds like something meant to get stuck in your head, which is exactly what it did.

What makes this impressive is how well Trainor adjusted her writing. She did not try to turn Lopez into herself. Instead, she shaped the song around Lopez’s voice, image, and energy. That is a key skill of a great songwriter. It is not about sounding the same every time. It is about knowing what fits the artist.

Helping Build a Girl Group Moment

Trainor also co-wrote “Sledgehammer” for Fifth Harmony. At the time, the group was still finding its sound, and the song helped push them forward. “Sledgehammer” mixed pop sparkle with emotional lyrics, giving each member space while still feeling like a unified group track.

Again, Trainor’s strength showed in the balance. The song was catchy and radio-friendly but still emotional enough to stand out. It helped Fifth Harmony connect with a wider audience and remains one of their most recognizable early songs.

A Style That Travels Well

So why does Meghan Trainor’s writing work for so many different artists? Part of it comes down to clarity. Her songs usually have a clear message, simple structure, and strong hooks. That makes them easy for listeners to understand and remember, which is exactly what pop music often needs.

Another reason is her positivity. Even when songs are about frustration or independence, they often feel upbeat rather than heavy. That tone translates well across genres and audiences. Whether it is a pop star, a girl group, or a dance track, her writing brings energy.

Not Always in the Spotlight

Many listeners never realize Trainor helped write these songs because she is not featured on them. There is no verse from her, no background vocal credit that jumps out. That is part of what makes her songwriting career interesting. She can step back and let the artist shine.

This behind-the-scenes role is common in pop music, but it often goes unnoticed. Trainor’s success as a performer sometimes overshadows how skilled she is as a writer for others.

A Few More You Might Not Expect

Two more songs help show just how flexible Meghan Trainor is as a writer. One is “Can’t Blame a Girl” by Sabrina Carpenter. The track leans playful and self-aware, fitting Carpenter’s early pop style while still carrying Trainor’s gift for catchy phrasing and clear emotion.

Another surprise comes from country music. Trainor co-wrote “I Like the Sound of That” by Rascal Flatts, a feel-good song built around simple moments and warm memories. It proves she can step outside pop entirely and still write something that feels honest and radio-ready. Few pop writers successfully cross into country, but Trainor managed it without losing her touch.

A Prolific Writer, Plain and Simple

Those songs are only part of the story. Meghan Trainor’s songwriting catalog stretches across genres, countries, and styles, often without her name being front and center. She also wrote or co-wrote “Road Less Traveled” by Lauren Alaina, a confidence-boosting country anthem that connected strongly with listeners. On the reggae-pop side, she worked on “24/7” and “Sickness” by Common Kings, showing her comfort with laid-back rhythms and smooth melodies.

Her reach goes international as well. Trainor co-wrote “In the Sun” by Aya Katrine and “Replay” by Raffaella Carrà, proving her pop instincts translate far beyond American radio. And with Fifth Harmony, she did not stop at “Sledgehammer.” She also co-wrote “Brave Honest Beautiful,” giving the group another empowering track during a key moment in their career.

She helped pen “Just Got Paid,” a high-energy hit that once again highlights her ability to write songs that feel fun, current, and built for repeat listens.

At this point, it is clear Meghan Trainor is not just a pop star who dabbles in writing. She is a songwriter first, one whose work quietly lives in playlists across pop, country, and beyond. Whether her voice is on the track or not, her fingerprints are everywhere, catchy, confident, and impossible to ignore.

A Songwriter First

At her core, Meghan Trainor is a songwriter who happens to be a star. Whether she is singing the song herself or handing it off to someone else, the goal is the same. She wants to make people feel confident, happy, and ready to turn the volume up.