Rihanna Joins the Baby or Glow-Up Debate

Scroll through social media lately, and you will notice a familiar pose. Someone staring off into space, chin in hand, eyes narrowed like they are solving the biggest mystery of…

Kayla Morgan
Rihanna attends her immersive beauty event in honor of Fenty Beauty's newest product launch
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Scroll through social media lately, and you will notice a familiar pose. Someone staring off into space, chin in hand, eyes narrowed like they are solving the biggest mystery of their life. The caption usually says something like, “POV: deciding if we are having another baby or getting hot in 2026.” The comments explode with laughing emojis, confessions, and people tagging their partners and friends like, “This is us.”

The trend has struck a nerve because it feels very real. Parents joke about the choice between another diaper bag or a gym membership. Others say they want both and have no idea how that would work. Either way, the videos keep coming, and the comments keep piling up with people saying, “I thought I was the only one.”

That shared moment of humor is exactly where Rihanna stepped in.

A Comment That Stopped the Scroll

In a video uploaded to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 11, former Love Island star Montana Rose Brown shared her own take on the trend. She appeared deep in thought while text floated on the screen.

“Deciding to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026,” the reality star and influencer, who shares two children with her fiancé Mark O'Connor, wrote over a playful video of her appearing to be deep in thought over the dilemma.

Then came a comment that made fans pause.

“Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!” Rihanna wrote in the comment section on Monday, Jan. 12.

Suddenly, a lighthearted trend turned into headline news. Fans wondered if the pop star was hinting that she might be thinking about baby number four.

Rihanna’s Growing Family

The singer and A$AP Rocky also welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rocki, on Sept. 13. They are also parents to two sons: RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, who arrived in 2023.

Rihanna and the rapper have been toge]\ther since 2020, and they have never been shy about talking honestly about life, love, and parenting.

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f--- says it has to be that way," Rihanna told Vogue in April 2022. "I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

That mindset has followed her as her family has grown quickly and closely in age.

Love, Privacy, and a Little Mystery

Though they have both shared details about parenting, the couple has been careful about what they make public regarding their romantic relationship.

Still, in late 2025, A$AP Rocky fueled rumors that they might already be married by referring to himself as a “loving husband" in an interview with The Perfect Magazine.

“Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy,” he told the outlet in an article published on Oct. 29.

While discussing his status with Rihanna with Elle the month prior to his comments, he said with a laugh, "How you know I'm not already a husband? I'm still not gonna confirm it."

For now, Rihanna’s comment lives in the same space as the trend itself. It is playful, relatable, and just mysterious enough to keep everyone guessing. Whether it is another baby, another glow-up, or both, fans are clearly along for the ride.

