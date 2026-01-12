Timeless Fashion Trends Making a Comeback

You know what they say, everything always makes a comeback if it's a classic. Some of our favorite fashion trends that are forever timeless are making a return as big trends. It sounds crazy, and sometimes styles may go away, but they will make their return if it's truly a fashion favorite.

So many well-known classics are making a return to the fashion scene. We're sure there are more to make a comeback, but what are we excited to see in 2026? Here are a few trends that we have our eye on!

Fashion Trends Making a Return

Brooches

There are a few vintage accessories that always seem to make a return every few years. Brooches are one of those things that people love to collect and pass down, and the more vintage they are, the better. You can style them in so many different ways with their placement, and they are accessories that continue to evolve.

Low Rise Denim

There was such an era of high-wasted skinny jeans being the end-all be-all, but nowadays we're loving the low-rise fit. The denim game has fluctuated over the years, but we're excited to see new styles from baggy to low ride to boot cut making a return.

Kitten Heels

For the longest time, people did not love the short heels, and they were considered for "older" women. However, it's now trending for everyone and giving a classy fashion sense.

Colorful Pops

There are a few times when we see the black and white and simple tones are the trend. But color is making a comeback. Brighter dresses, brighter shoes, and overall, more colors are being added to your wardrobe.