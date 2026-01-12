ContestsEvents
Timeless Fashion Trends Making a Comeback

You know what they say, everything always makes a comeback if it's a classic. Some of our favorite fashion trends that are forever timeless are making a return as big trends. It sounds crazy, and sometimes styles may go away, but they will make their return if it's truly a fashion favorite.

So many well-known classics are making a return to the fashion scene. We're sure there are more to make a comeback, but what are we excited to see in 2026? Here are a few trends that we have our eye on!

Brooches

There are a few vintage accessories that always seem to make a return every few years. Brooches are one of those things that people love to collect and pass down, and the more vintage they are, the better. You can style them in so many different ways with their placement, and they are accessories that continue to evolve.

Low Rise Denim

There was such an era of high-wasted skinny jeans being the end-all be-all, but nowadays we're loving the low-rise fit. The denim game has fluctuated over the years, but we're excited to see new styles from baggy to low ride to boot cut making a return.

Kitten Heels

For the longest time, people did not love the short heels, and they were considered for "older" women. However, it's now trending for everyone and giving a classy fashion sense.

Colorful Pops

There are a few times when we see the black and white and simple tones are the trend. But color is making a comeback. Brighter dresses, brighter shoes, and overall, more colors are being added to your wardrobe.

These are just a few of our favorite current trends. They have not only been around for a while, but they are coming back in style. What are some of your favorite fashion trends and pieces making a return in your closet currently?

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
