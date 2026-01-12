Golden Globes Chaos, Glamour and a Few Unfiltered Moments

The Golden Globes do not believe in easing viewers into the night. They throw you straight into designer gowns, risky jokes, and moments that feel a little too real for television. On Jan. 11, the awards season’s most unpredictable ceremony returned to the Beverly Hilton, and it delivered exactly what fans expect: glamour mixed with just enough chaos to keep everyone talking.

Throughout the evening, movie stars floated between heartfelt speeches and awkward slipups, while comedians pushed boundaries and Hollywood couples turned the ballroom into date night. Add in a few surprise appearances and some very honest microphones, and the night became unforgettable for reasons both planned and accidental.

When the Mute Button Misses

Live television always comes with danger, especially when the room is full of celebrities who seem very comfortable. Earlier in the show, Teyana Taylor was partially censored during her acceptance speech after calling her trophy "this s--- is heavy."

Later, Snoop Dogg took things further while presenting the first-ever Best Podcast award, telling the audience he was "high as a motherf----- right now."

"Y'all had me here too d--- long," he said.

Not everyone was saved by the delay button. Erin Doherty, accepting Best Supporting Actress on Television, tried to keep a promise to her family.

"I made a promise to my mum I would not say f---," she said, with every word except "f---" censored.

A Red Carpet Moment That Meant More

Before the show even began, Sinners actor Wunmi Mosaku quietly stole the spotlight. She stepped onto the red carpet in a glowing gold gown that revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

At the same time, Vogue published an essay from Mosaku explaining why she chose the Golden Globes to share the news.

"I’ve been advised to get ahead of speculation and questions. Keen eyes mean speculation has already begun. Is she pregnant? Has she gained weight? What’s with the outfit?" she wrote.

"Truthfully, I’d love to just show up as me — a woman who happens to be pregnant — celebrating our powerful film and our amazing team, while I protect this most sacred prayer of my life."

She added, "I've decided to stop trying to camouflage my bump today at the Golden Globes, so me and baby can truly enjoy and embrace the moment fully together."

Hollywood Brings Its Plus-Ones

If the Globes felt extra romantic this year, there was a reason. Couples filled nearly every table in the room. Familiar faces like Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez and George and Amal Clooney mingled alongside rarer sightings, including Julia Roberts with husband Danny Moder and Jennifer Lawrence with Cooke Moroney.

One guest was noticeably missing. Bobby Cannavale skipped the ceremony altogether, with Rose Byrne revealing he chose a reptile expo in New Jersey instead.

Nikki Glaser Pulls No Punches

Returning as host, Nikki Glaser proved she had no interest in playing it safe. Her jokes landed quickly and often, and she was willing to roast everyone, including the network airing the show.

"And the award for most editing goes to CBS News," Glaser said. "Yes, CBS News, America's newest place to see BS news. We needed another."

She also aimed at Leonardo DiCaprio, apologizing mid-joke while doubling down.

"Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke, it's cheap. I tried not to but, you know, we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else, open up."

The Night’s Biggest Winners

One Battle After Another entered the ceremony with nine nominations and left as the most awarded film of the night. Teyana Taylor earned her first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, while Paul Thomas Anderson won both Best Screenplay and Best Director.

The film closed out the ceremony by winning Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, beating Blue Moon, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice and Nouvelle Vague.

Michelle Williams won Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television but could not attend due to her role in Anna Christie in Brooklyn. Presenters Melissa McCarthy and Kathryn Hahn accepted the award for her.

Presenter Wanda Sykes also drew attention when she joked that if Ricky Gervais won Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, she would accept for him by thanking God and the trans community. Gervais did not attend and has previously faced criticism for transphobic jokes.

Heated Rivalry Brings the Heat

Heated Rivalry became a late-2025 phenomenon, and its stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams brought that popularity straight to the Globes stage. As presenters, they leaned into jokes about their show’s reputation.

"Picture everyone in the audience, you know... [naked]," Williams said.

"Yeah, I don't really know if that works considering everyone's seen us, you know... [naked]," Storrie replied.

Julia Roberts Owns the Room

Julia Roberts reminded everyone why she remains Hollywood’s gold standard. After Jessie Buckley praised her during a Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama acceptance speech, Roberts walked onstage to present Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy to thunderous applause.

"I'm going to be impossible for a week," she said.

The ceremony finally wrapped about 20 minutes after 11 p.m. ET, right on brand for an awards show that rarely sticks to the clock. As the night ended, Glaser summed it up simply.

"This one went to 11."