Ariana Grande Says She Is Open to Joining a Miss Piggy Movie

What happens when a pop star, an Oscar winner, and Miss Piggy cross paths? A playful red carpet moment that suddenly feels very real.

While chatting on the Golden Globes carpet, Ariana Grande found herself in the middle of a surprising movie rumor. The idea? That she might appear in a future Miss Piggy film being developed by Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone. Instead of shutting it down, Grande leaned into the fun.

Ariana Grande Reacts to the Rumor

During ET: Live on the Golden Globes Carpet ahead of the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier asked Grande about the supposed casting news. The Wicked: For Good star laughed before answering.

“Oh, really? I mean I'm open, hello,” Grande said.

She quickly made sure everyone knew she was joking, adding, “No, I'm kidding, I'm kidding, I'm kidding. I, you know, I'm a big fan of The Muppets.”

That was where Grande left it, but the story did not stop there.

Jennifer Lawrence Is Fully On Board

Later on the carpet, Frazier spoke with Jennifer Lawrence about the moment. Lawrence made it clear this was the first she had heard of Grande being involved.

“Oh, She didn't seem excited? That's your casting. We did not, that was the first time she was hearing,” Lawrence joked.

When asked if Grande’s involvement was truly a rumor, Lawrence blamed social media.

“I guess it was one of those Twitter rumors. They're good at those,” she said. “I mean, if she wants to be in the movie, I would love for her to be in the movie.”

After Frazier encouraged her to send a message, Lawrence looked straight into the camera with a simple request: “Please be in Miss Piggy.”

What We Know About the Miss Piggy Movie

The Miss Piggy project was first revealed in November, when Lawrence shared on Las Culturistas that she and Stone are “producing a Miss Piggy movie” with Cole Escola attached as a writer. Lawrence also suggested that she and Stone might star in the film.

“I think so,” she said at the time. “We have to… It’s f----- up [that we haven’t done a movie together].”

Emma Stone Sets One Thing Straight

In a recent interview with W Magazine published on Tuesday, Jan. 6, Stone cleared up one major question. She will not be playing Miss Piggy.

“First of all, that is the biggest insult to Miss Piggy I've ever heard, and I will not have her name dragged through the mud like that. Why would I play a literal star? She's the greatest,” Stone said.

She doubled down with even more passion.

“No, of course I'm not playing Miss Piggy,” she added. “And neither is Jen. We pale in comparison. Are you out of your mind? Miss Piggy is playing Miss Piggy. She would be storming out right now at the mere suggestion.”