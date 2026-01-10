This Day in Top 40 History: January 10

Rod Stewart commemorates his birthday on Jan. 10. Born in London, England, he began his career as a member of bands such as The Jeff Beck Group and Faces. These groups led him to tour the world and release several hits, but all of that pales in comparison to his accomplishments as a solo artist. He has charted over 15 Top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot 100, including "Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)" and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?," which reached No. 1.