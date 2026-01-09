Register to win run of engagement passes to see ” Sheepdog”
Register for your chance to win run of engagement passes to see “Sheepdog”. This year’s most powerful film is Sheepdog – an award-winning triumph hailed by critics as “one of the best…
Register for your chance to win run of engagement passes to see "Sheepdog". This year's most powerful film is Sheepdog - an award-winning triumph hailed by critics as "one of the best films of the year." Decorated U.S. Army veteran Calvin Cole is forced to confront his past when he's ordered into therapy and his estranged father-in-law - a Vietnam veteran - suddenly reenters his life. Through faith, family, and the strength of his community, Calvin finds the courage to rebuild. See Sheepdog - in theaters Friday, January 16th. Rated R. Go to sheepdogthemovie.com for details.
For the “Sheepdog" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on January 9th, 2026, and 11:59 PM on January 16th, 2026, by visiting www.kiss951.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on January 16th, 2026, and upon verification, winner will receive a pass to see "Sheepdog" at participating theaters on January 16th, 2026. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $25. One (3) prize winner will be selected as described. Otherwise, WNKS-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!