Lady Gaga and The Weeknd Rumored for 2026 World Cup Official Song

There are many rumors that Lady Gaga and The Weeknd are collaborating on the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in three different countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The increased speculation is due to the increased excitement regarding the first time a men's FIFA World Cup will be hosted by three countries, and that anticipation is growing prior to any announcement regarding music for the tournament.

Fueling the discussion is renewed attention on social media and Reddit, where fans have dissected recent interactions involving the artists. The singer simply commented in a later interview, "I adore Abel, that's all I'm going to say. I'm a big fan of Abel!" leaving all the singers' fans with more doubts. A resurgence of speculation about a possible collaboration between the Weeknd and Lady Gaga surged in late 2025 after the Weeknd posted an Instagram story tagging her and expressing his support for her as an artist, adding fuel to the fire of already existing collaboration discussions.

Tournament organizers are also planning the tournament. Renovations are underway at Estadio Azteca, which will be temporarily renamed Estadio Ciudad de México during the World Cup. The historic venue is set to host the opening match on June 11, marking a high-profile kickoff as Mexico welcomes the world, with the opposing team still to be officially confirmed.