‘Jackass 5’ Is Coming: Pain, Pranks, and Pure Chaos Return

If you thought you were done with pain, pranks, and pure chaos, think again. Johnny Knoxville and the gang are gearing up to bring Jackass back to theaters this summer….

Kayla Morgan
Johnny Knoxville attends the red carpet premiere of Hulu's "Reboot" at Fox Studio Lot on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

If you thought you were done with pain, pranks, and pure chaos, think again. Johnny Knoxville and the gang are gearing up to bring Jackass back to theaters this summer. Variety confirmed that a brand-new Jackass movie will be released wide on June 26 via Paramount Pictures.

Knoxville gave fans a taste of what’s coming in a playful Instagram post. He didn’t call it “Jackass 5” outright, but the hints are clear. The post was shared by Knoxville, the official Jackass account, and Gorilla Flicks, the production company founded by Jeff Tremaine.

The caption read:

“Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer ‘Jackass’ is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th. More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!!”

From Forever to Now

The last Jackass film, Jackass Forever, dropped four years ago. Fans still remember Knoxville getting lit up by an angry bull, Danger Ehren being confronted by a black bear while covered in honey, and Steve-O’s unfortunate run-in with bumblebees. That movie blended the original crew with new faces like Zach Holmes, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, Eric Manaka, and Rachel Wolfson.

As for Jackass 5, the full cast hasn’t been announced. Original member Bam Margera likely won’t return. He was cut from the fourth film due to a contract violation linked to substance abuse, and he recently told the press:

“You couldn’t offer me enough money to want to do another ‘Jackass.'”

Still Immature, Still Dangerous

Jackass began as a TV show on MTV and grew into a long-running movie franchise. Its audience? What started as teen viewers has now become a mix of middle-aged fans and brand-new teenagers, all loving the chaos. Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman summed up the crew’s lasting appeal in 2022:

“Johnny Knoxville is now 50, Steve-O and Chris Pontius are 47, Dave England is 52, Wee Man is 48, but they and the rest of the team have not slacked off in their mission to create what are basically the world’s most stupidly elaborate frat-house hazing stunts, and to stage them with a juvenile masochistic fervor that lies somewhere between psychotic and religious. That they’re still at it in middle age is to say that these dudes are no longer just Jackassing. They’re fighting for their right to party. They’re raging against the dying of the balls.”

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, Jackass 5 promises to keep the legacy alive with the same outrageous stunts and juvenile humor we’ve come to expect.

