Kristen Stewart Says Yes to Directing a ‘Twilight’ Remake

Kayla Morgan
Kristen Stewart attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Kristen Stewart is not running from her Twilight past. She might be ready to jump right back into it, this time behind the camera.

While attending Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards in Palm Springs, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 4, Stewart sounded genuinely excited about the idea of directing a Twilight remake. The 35-year-old actor was speaking with Entertainment Tonight after being named one of Variety’s up-and-coming directors, following the release of her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, in 2025.

When ET’s reporter suggested she take on a new version of the beloved vampire romance, Stewart did not hesitate.

“I would love — look. I love what Catherine [Hardwicke] did, I love what Chris [Weitz] did, I love what all of the directors did with the movies," she said.

Looking Back With Love

Stewart spoke warmly about the original Twilight films and the people who helped bring them to life. She praised the directors for embracing their own styles at a time when the franchise was still finding its voice.

"They were so themselves and weird and kind of like, squirrelly, and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, like before they blew up," Stewart said of the franchise. "Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support. I don’t know — I would love to readapt. Yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it! I’m committed!”

Stewart became a global star playing Bella Swan across the five Twilight films released between 2008 and 2012. She starred alongside Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Anna Kendrick, Peter Facinelli, Kellan Lutz, Elizabeth Reaser, Ashley Greene, and many others. The movies were adapted from Stephanie Meyer’s bestselling novels and quickly grew into a worldwide phenomenon.

Many Directors, One Saga

The Twilight saga had several directors across its run. Catherine Hardwicke directed the original film. Chris Weitz and David Slade took on New Moon and Eclipse. Bill Condon directed both parts of Breaking Dawn.

In a December interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart reflected on watching Hardwicke direct the first movie.

“Being able to withstand and organize that many opinions, and still make something that feels like yours, is near impossible to do,” she said of the production at the time. “With so many voices in the room and with so much expectation, nothing feels personal.”

A New Chapter as a Director

Now, Stewart is stepping fully into that creative control herself. The Chronology of Water marks her first time directing a feature film, something she says has been building her entire life.

"I've been working on other people's films for my whole life, since I was nine years old and I feel like everything's been building to this moment to find a little space for myself. It's just what I've wanted to do my whole life," she told ET in Palm Springs.

Whether or not a Twilight remake actually happens remains to be seen. But one thing is clear. Stewart is no longer just part of the saga’s history. She is ready to shape its future.

The Chronology of Water is in theaters now.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
