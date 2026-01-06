ContestsEvents
Miley Cyrus Teases ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary and Fans Are Ready

Kayla Morgan
Miley Cyrus attends TikTok Presents Something Beautiful Album Release Event With Miley Cyrus at Chateau Marmont on May 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TikTok

Miley Cyrus knows how to keep a secret, but she also knows how to have fun with one.

While celebrating her Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 3, the 33-year-old singer dropped a playful hint about a very big milestone. Hannah Montana is turning 20, and yes, something special is coming.

A Tease on the Red Carpet

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Cyrus was asked the question fans everywhere have been wondering about. Are there plans to celebrate the anniversary of the beloved Disney Channel series?

Her answer was clear and exciting. “Absolutely. We’re working hard on them,” she shared.

When pressed for more details, Cyrus stayed true to her teasing style. “I can’t tell you,” she said with a smile, before adding, “You see the bangs,” a nod to Hannah Montana’s iconic hairstyle.

It was a small comment, but for longtime fans, it was enough to spark major excitement.

Loading TikTok...

Remembering Hannah Montana

Hannah Montana debuted in 2006 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. On the show, Cyrus played Miley Stewart, a regular teenager with a not-so-regular secret life as pop star Hannah Montana. The series ran for four seasons and was later expanded into a feature film released in 2009.

The role launched Cyrus into superstardom and helped shape an entire generation of Disney Channel viewers. Songs, wigs, sparkly outfits, and that double life storyline became unforgettable parts of pop culture.

A Legacy That Still Matters

That impact was officially recognized in 2024, when Cyrus made history as the youngest person ever named a Disney Legend. The honor is given to individuals who have made a significant impact on the company, and few roles fit that description better than Hannah Montana.

While accepting the award, Cyrus reflected on how much has changed and how much has stayed the same since her Disney days. “A little bit of everything has changed ... but at the same time, nothing has changed at all, I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana,” she said.

She also made it clear who the moment was really for. “In so many ways, this award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life.’ ”

Loading TikTok...

The Best of Both Worlds, Still

Nearly two decades later, Hannah Montana remains a huge part of Miley Cyrus’s story. With an anniversary celebration on the way and a few familiar bangs back in sight, it looks like the best of both worlds is not done yet.

Miley Cyrus
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
