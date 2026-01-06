Miley Cyrus Teases ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary and Fans Are Ready

Miley Cyrus knows how to keep a secret, but she also knows how to have fun with one.

While celebrating her Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 3, the 33-year-old singer dropped a playful hint about a very big milestone. Hannah Montana is turning 20, and yes, something special is coming.

A Tease on the Red Carpet

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Cyrus was asked the question fans everywhere have been wondering about. Are there plans to celebrate the anniversary of the beloved Disney Channel series?

Her answer was clear and exciting. “Absolutely. We’re working hard on them,” she shared.

When pressed for more details, Cyrus stayed true to her teasing style. “I can’t tell you,” she said with a smile, before adding, “You see the bangs,” a nod to Hannah Montana’s iconic hairstyle.

It was a small comment, but for longtime fans, it was enough to spark major excitement.

Remembering Hannah Montana

Hannah Montana debuted in 2006 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. On the show, Cyrus played Miley Stewart, a regular teenager with a not-so-regular secret life as pop star Hannah Montana. The series ran for four seasons and was later expanded into a feature film released in 2009.

The role launched Cyrus into superstardom and helped shape an entire generation of Disney Channel viewers. Songs, wigs, sparkly outfits, and that double life storyline became unforgettable parts of pop culture.

A Legacy That Still Matters

That impact was officially recognized in 2024, when Cyrus made history as the youngest person ever named a Disney Legend. The honor is given to individuals who have made a significant impact on the company, and few roles fit that description better than Hannah Montana.

While accepting the award, Cyrus reflected on how much has changed and how much has stayed the same since her Disney days. “A little bit of everything has changed ... but at the same time, nothing has changed at all, I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana,” she said.

She also made it clear who the moment was really for. “In so many ways, this award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life.’ ”

The Best of Both Worlds, Still