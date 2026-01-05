Sabrina Carpenter Pops Up With Miss Piggy as ‘The Muppet Show’ Makes Its Big Return

The curtain is lifting, the felt is flying, and chaos is officially back. The Muppet Show is returning, and it is doing so with help from a pop star who knows how to keep things fun.

Sabrina Carpenter appears alongside Miss Piggy in the first teaser for the upcoming The Muppet Show special. The clip wastes no time reminding viewers why the Muppets have stayed lovable for generations. It is silly, self aware, and packed with celebrity cameos.

Sabrina Carpenter Joins the Fun

Throughout the teaser, Carpenter fully commits to the Muppets’ world. She matches outfits with Miss Piggy, joins in on the jokes, and cheers on the diva of the group. In one moment, the global pop star calls Miss Piggy an icon. Miss Piggy, never one to shy away from praise, responds, “You’re too sweet. Go on.”

The pairing feels natural. Carpenter plays along as if she has always been part of the show, blending modern pop energy with classic Muppet humor.

A Callback to a Viral Arrest

The cameo connects back to a moment fans already loved. Months earlier, Carpenter “arrested” Miss Piggy during the final show of her Short n’ Sweet Tour in Los Angeles.

Before singing “Juno,” Carpenter addressed the crowd. “You guys are so beautiful it should be a crime,” she said, before spotting Miss Piggy and Bobo the Bear. “Like you, gorgeous. I’d know that face anywhere!”

She then asked Miss Piggy if she was enjoying the show. Miss Piggy replied, “I’m loving it! I mean, I do have a few notes. I’ll share them with you after the show.”

Bobo the Bear stepped in to finish the bit, handcuffing Miss Piggy and announcing, “Let’s go, Pig… Tell it to the judge, sister."

The moment went viral, making Carpenter’s appearance in the teaser feel like a perfect continuation of the joke.

Seth Rogen and Familiar Faces Return

Carpenter is not the only star stopping by. Seth Rogen appears in the teaser chatting with Fozzie Bear. Clearly excited, Rogen tells him, “It’s always been a dream of mine to be here.” Fozzie, staying true to form, fires back, “Ooh, got any other dreams?”

Rogen is not just a guest. He also serves as executive producer of the special. In a Dec. 17 Instagram post, he shared how long this project has been in the works, saying he’d “been working the better part of the last decade to try to bring my favorite show back… and it looks like I’m getting close.”

Could This Be More Than a One Night Thing?

Kermit the Frog hints that this special could be just the beginning. He teases that while this is a one time event, The Muppets Show “may be starting again, depending on how tonight goes.”

That single line is enough to get longtime fans hopeful.