Kaskade Offers DJ Services for Swift-Kelce Wedding as Celebrity Volunteers Grow

DJ Kaskade wants to spin records at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. The 54-year-old musician, whose real name is Ryan Gary Raddon, pitched his services during an interview with…

Melissa Lianne
Split image of DJ Kaskade on the left and Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift on the right.
David Becker - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images / Aeon/GC Images via Getty Images

DJ Kaskade wants to spin records at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. The 54-year-old musician, whose real name is Ryan Gary Raddon, pitched his services during an interview with People at the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 22.

"Taylor, Travis, all right. Call me up," said Kaskade to People. "Shoot, I'll come over and hang out."

He's not alone. Several stars have thrown their hats into the ring. British DJ and record producer Mark Ronson volunteered back in September during The Tonight Show on Sept. 11. Then Foreigner, fronted by Ronson's stepdad Mick Jones, posted an Instagram plea to perform at the nuptials.

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro wants to bake their wedding cake. Martha Stewart pitched herself for wedding planning duties. Flavor Flav said he'd officiate.

Swift and Kelce got engaged on Aug. 26. During the Sept. 17 episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, Kelce mentioned that he and his pop star fiancée are "live music kind of people," suggesting they might skip a DJ altogether and hire a band instead, according to People.

Sources close to Swift and Kelce say both are planning this together. "When it comes to wedding planning, nothing feels rushed or one-sided," a source told People. "They're both equally involved and excited, and this isn't something one or the other is carrying on their own."

The insider added that the two are treating this as a partnership. They're talking things through and having fun with the process.

Work on the pop star's 11,000 square-foot Rhode Island mansion has stirred whispers that the ceremony could take place there. Swift has hinted it will be a big affair, with speculation swirling over which famous faces will show up.

