This Day in Top 40 History: January 2
The new year came in hot for The Andrews Sisters, as they stepped into Decca Records' studio on Jan. 2, 1941, to record "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy." Hailed as one of the best war songs ever produced, it inspired unity and lifted the spirits of countless soldiers who were drafted into the army during World War II. Unsurprisingly, "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" peaked at No. 6 in the U.S., marking the beginning of The Andrews Sisters' successful musical career, which spanned several decades and resulted in 46 Top 10 hits.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Here are some of the Top 40 singles that were unveiled on Jan. 2:
- 1983: Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean," an eerie but captivating tune from his sixth studio album, Thriller, came out. The track soon went to No. 1 and held that position for an impressive seven weeks.
- 1996: Tori Amos released "Caught a Lite Sneeze," a single from her album Boys for Pele. While the song didn't make it to the Top 40 on Billboard's Hot 100, it reached No. 20 on the U.K. Singles chart. The track performed quite well in several countries, including Canada and Ireland, where it charted within the Top 30.
Cultural Milestones
These notable Top 40 cultural moments happened on Jan. 2:
- 1969: Artists spend hours on end rehearsing in studios to deliver some of their best works. On this date, The Beatles congregated at Twickenham Film Studios in London to work on their "Get Back" project, which later became the Let It Be album. This record produced "Get Back," which hit No. 1 in the U.S. and the U.K. The track "Let It Be" peaked at No. 2 on the U.K. Singles Chart and No. 1 on the Hot 100.
- 1975: The Georgia Department of Corrections named the Allman Brothers Band an Outstanding Community Organization, recognizing their commitment to social outreach. The band, which was known for playing benefit concerts for inmates, has placed a few Top 40 singles on the Hot 100, including "Ramblin' Man," "Crazy Love," and "Straight From the Heart."
Industry Changes and Challenges
Here are several industry changes and challenges that Jan. 2 has brought about:
- 1955: Johnny Ace was buried at Memphis' New Park Cemetery. His funeral service attracted approximately 5,000 people. Ace died on Dec. 25, 1954, after allegedly accidentally shooting himself in the head while playing with his .32 pistol. About an hour before the incident, he had just bought himself a new ride.
- 1974: Texas-born Tex Ritter died from a heart attack at 67. As well as releasing chart-toppers such as "I'm Wastin' My Tears on You," Ritter was known for his outstanding acting skills. They saw him land roles in many films, including The Whispering Skull, Apache Ambush, and Girl from Tobacco Row.
On Jan. 2, 2008, multiple publications, including Billboard and The Sun, reported that Paul McCartney had heart surgery during the festive season. However, he dispelled the rumor, claiming it was false.