This Day in Top 40 History: January 2

The new year came in hot for The Andrews Sisters, as they stepped into Decca Records' studio on Jan. 2, 1941, to record "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy." Hailed as one of the best war songs ever produced, it inspired unity and lifted the spirits of countless soldiers who were drafted into the army during World War II. Unsurprisingly, "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" peaked at No. 6 in the U.S., marking the beginning of The Andrews Sisters' successful musical career, which spanned several decades and resulted in 46 Top 10 hits.