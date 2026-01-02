Kiss 95.1 – 30th Birthday “Most Loyal Listener” Concert Pass

Kiss 95.1 is celebrating 30 years in 2026, and to say thank you, we’re going BIG.

For decades, we’ve been giving you tickets to the biggest shows in the Queen City…but this year, we’re making sure you don’t miss ANY of them.

Introducing the KISS 95.1 Most Loyal Listener Concert Pass.

One winner gets tickets to FIVE of the biggest shows coming to Charlotte in 2026:

MGK.

Louis Tomlinson.

Doja Cat.

Cardi B.

Ed Sheeran.

That’s one listener. One pass. All five shows.

Starting Monday, January 5th, listen every weekday at 8am, 1pm, and 5pm for a keyword.

When you hear it, enter it online at Kiss951.com or on the Kiss 95.1 app for your chance to win.

The more keywords you enter, the better your chances.