BTS Confirms New Album Release Date After Long Hiatus

BTS fans might want to clear their calendars and charge their light sticks. After nearly four years without a full group album, the global K-pop phenomenon has finally shared the news ARMY has been waiting for.

The seven members of BTS confirmed that a brand new album will be released on March 20. The announcement came in a heartfelt way, through handwritten notes sent to select members of their official fan club, BTS ARMY. The notes were paired with membership cards that revealed the long-awaited release date.

The group includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Media outlets in South Korea also independently confirmed the news, per Variety.

A Return Years in the Making

BTS last released a group album in June 2022 with Proof. Shortly after, the band entered an extended hiatus as members began fulfilling their mandatory military service in the Republic of Korea Armed Forces, a requirement for all men in the country.

While the group stepped away from the stage together, they never fully disappeared. Each member stayed busy, releasing solo music and exploring individual styles between 2022 and 2025. Even so, fans continued to wait patiently for the moment BTS would reunite as a group.

That moment started to feel real again in July 2025, when BTS held their first group livestream in nearly three years. During the broadcast, they confirmed that new music was on the way, though no release date was shared at the time.

“Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started,” they said during the livestream.

More Than Just an Album

The excitement does not stop with new music. BTS also confirmed that a tour will follow the album’s release, giving fans around the world something even bigger to look forward to.

The group was formed in 2013 and slowly built a loyal fan base within the K-pop scene. Their rise to global fame exploded in 2017 with hits like "MIC DROP" and "DNA," turning BTS into one of the biggest pop acts on the planet.