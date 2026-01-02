ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

BTS Confirms New Album Release Date After Long Hiatus

BTS fans might want to clear their calendars and charge their light sticks. After nearly four years without a full group album, the global K-pop phenomenon has finally shared the…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) In this screengrab released on March 14, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin, and RM of BTS perform onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021.
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

BTS fans might want to clear their calendars and charge their light sticks. After nearly four years without a full group album, the global K-pop phenomenon has finally shared the news ARMY has been waiting for.

The seven members of BTS confirmed that a brand new album will be released on March 20. The announcement came in a heartfelt way, through handwritten notes sent to select members of their official fan club, BTS ARMY. The notes were paired with membership cards that revealed the long-awaited release date.

The group includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Media outlets in South Korea also independently confirmed the news, per Variety.

A Return Years in the Making

BTS last released a group album in June 2022 with Proof. Shortly after, the band entered an extended hiatus as members began fulfilling their mandatory military service in the Republic of Korea Armed Forces, a requirement for all men in the country.

While the group stepped away from the stage together, they never fully disappeared. Each member stayed busy, releasing solo music and exploring individual styles between 2022 and 2025. Even so, fans continued to wait patiently for the moment BTS would reunite as a group.

That moment started to feel real again in July 2025, when BTS held their first group livestream in nearly three years. During the broadcast, they confirmed that new music was on the way, though no release date was shared at the time.

“Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started,” they said during the livestream.

More Than Just an Album

The excitement does not stop with new music. BTS also confirmed that a tour will follow the album’s release, giving fans around the world something even bigger to look forward to.

The group was formed in 2013 and slowly built a loyal fan base within the K-pop scene. Their rise to global fame exploded in 2017 with hits like "MIC DROP" and "DNA," turning BTS into one of the biggest pop acts on the planet.

Now, with military service complete and a fresh album on the way, BTS is officially entering their next chapter together. For ARMY, March 20 cannot come soon enough.

BTS
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Pop group The Beatles from left to right, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, circa 1964.
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: January 3Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Singer-songwriter Post Malone entertains the crowd during halftime between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs on November 27, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
MusicPost Malone Plans Two Albums for 2026 ReleaseJennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Shaboozey and BigXthaPlug pose backstage at the Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicBigXthaPlug Opens Up About Friendship With ShaboozeyKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect