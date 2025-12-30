ContestsEvents
Taylor Swift Surprises Arrowhead Employee with Christmas Tip

Talk about good karma during the holiday season! You may have recently seen in Taylor Swift's Disney+ docuseries that she gave everyone on her Eras Tour a hefty bonus. Well, the giving didn't stop there.

In a Taylor Swift Fan Facebook Page, an Arrowhead Stadium employee revealed how her encounter with the superstar went during the Kansas City Chiefs' last home game. The Christmas Day game took place at Arrowhead, and the employee was surprised when she encountered Taylor Sift, Travis Kelce, and his mom, Donna Kelce.

The employee wrote "She was running around telling everyone Merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas. My mind just froze. Of course, I said Merry Christmas and thank you so much." She continued describing the interaction. "But then they were gone, and I stopped to look at what was in my hand.... $600. My whole paycheck for two weeks. I had just dropped that much for Christmas for 8 kids. I immediately started crying."

The employee could not believe it and didn't want to spend all of the money. She framed one of the $100 bills to make sure she never forgot this memory.

 "Still haven't spent any, but I wanted to share the story with people who will appreciate it with me. Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people."

Swift made headlines for her continuous ways to give back to those around her. From her tour bonuses that made big news to her $1 million donation to the American Heart Association and another to Feeding America.

