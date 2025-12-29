Sabrina Carpenter Releases ‘Such a Funny Way’ as Streaming Bonus Track on Christmas Eve

Sabrina Carpenter dropped "Such a Funny Way" on streaming services on Dec. 24, as part of Man's Best Friend (Bonus Track Version).

"To thank you for such a beautiful year …and to supply whoever needs a cathartic christmas crashout song… Man's best friend bonus track edition with one of my favorites 'Such a Funny Way' is now officially available on streaming," the singer wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for caring for these songs the way i do and for such a special 2025!! I feel lucky to know there's still so much good to come."

Fans could buy the track with the album for $7.99 before it hit streaming platforms. Before that, it lived only on the vinyl deluxe edition of Man's Best Friend.

Carpenter talked about what sparked "Such a Funny Way" during an interview with Zane Lowe. "I interpret humor, obviously, in a light way, but it's also used to cover something and it's used to definitely cope with things and not always in the best way," she said, according to Billboard. "I've had trouble in relationships before because people have been like, 'Be serious.'"

The 26-year-old continued, "So much of the time it feels maybe less mean or hurtful or spiteful to be able to just laugh about it, and that's a good thing sometimes and sometimes it's a bad thing. So yeah, that one isn't on the original version of the album, but it ends the album with the lyrics, 'So funny that I have to laugh just so I don't cry.'"