This Day in Top 40 History: December 23
On Dec. 23, 1974, George Harrison released “Ding Dong, Ding Dong” in the U.S., a little over two weeks after launching the song in the U.K. Drawing inspiration from carvings found in his home in Friar Park, Oxfordshire, the ex-Beatle had penned it in three short minutes. The track reached No. 36 on Billboard's Hot 100 and spent six weeks on the chart. Dec. 23 has hosted many other Top 40 history events, including cultural moments and memorable recordings. Read on to learn more.
Cultural Milestones
Here are some historic Top 40 cultural events from Dec. 23:
- 1996: Nikki Sixx and Playboy's playmate Donna D'Errico got married one month after the Mötley Crüe co-founder had divorced another playmate, Brandi Brandt. Sixx and D'Errico's marriage lasted almost 11 years, until 2006, when the latter filed for divorce. They share a daughter, Frankie-Jean Mary Sixx. Mötley Crüe has seven Top 40 hits on the Hot 100, including “Without You” and “Dr. Feelgood.”
- 2003: Simon & Garfunkel, who placed chart-toppers such as “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Mrs. Robinson” on the Hot 100, donated $1 million to the Children's Health Fund. Paul Simon co-founded the nonprofit organization to provide healthcare services for underserved families in the U.S.
- 2018: After their loved ones shared pictures on social media of “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth with a wedding cake, word got out that they were getting married. On Dec. 26, Cyrus confirmed that they had exchanged vows. The couple announced their separation in 2019 and divorced in early 2020.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Several Top 40 artists have recorded hit songs and delivered impressive performances on Dec. 23:
- 1959: The Drifters recorded “This Magic Moment,” which Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller put together. Many lauded the song for its emotional depth and poetic lyrical content that perfectly captured the feeling of finding love. Upon release in January 1960, “This Magic Moment” entered Billboard's Hot 100 and R&B charts, peaking at No. 16 and No. 4, respectively.
- 1966: The Grateful Dead and the Steve Miller Band brought the house down at the Avalon Ballroom in San Francisco, California. This show allowed them to reach a wider audience, making way for the release of multiple Top 40 hits in the decades that followed, including The Grateful Dead's only Top 10 hit, “Touch of Grey,” which came out in 1967. The Steve Miller Band's list of Top 40 singles includes “The Joker” and “Abracadabra,” which reached No. 1 in the U.S.
- 1989: Bon Jovi owned the stage at the Festhalle Messe Frankfurt in Germany during their “New Jersey Syndicate Tour,” which promoted their album, “New Jersey.” The record, released in September 1988, dominated the Billboard 200 chart for four weeks. It also spawned five Top 10 hits on the Hot 100, including No. 1 singles “I'll Be There for You” and “Bad Medicine.”
With marriages, charity donations, and exciting performances, Dec. 23 has left its mark on the music industry.