This Day in Top 40 History: December 23

On Dec. 23, 1974, George Harrison released “Ding Dong, Ding Dong” in the U.S., a little over two weeks after launching the song in the U.K. Drawing inspiration from carvings found in his home in Friar Park, Oxfordshire, the ex-Beatle had penned it in three short minutes. The track reached No. 36 on Billboard's Hot 100 and spent six weeks on the chart. Dec. 23 has hosted many other Top 40 history events, including cultural moments and memorable recordings. Read on to learn more.