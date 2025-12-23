Ed Sheeran Drops 30 Pounds After Fatherhood Sparks Health Transformation
Ed Sheeran has detailed a personal and professional reset that began with fatherhood, describing a move away from a party-focused lifestyle toward a healthier, more sustainable routine. The shift centers on regular exercise, moderation in drinking, and long-term readiness for touring and live performance rather than short-term transformation.
"I became a dad," he says. "I remember Lyra was two weeks old and I had my best mate round and we had a bottle of wine. I went to bed, then Lyra woke up 20 minutes after I'd fallen asleep. I woke up and I was like, 'F**k, I probably shouldn't drink if I'm going to feel this dreadful, I want to be able to do the night stuff.' It all came in at the same time of wanting to be a responsible dad, wanting to feel and look good."
"I didn't want to pick my kid up and have my back f***ed and stuff like that. And then also that feeds into professional life. You're less resilient in your thirties. I was losing my voice more. I would pull muscles in my leg, I pulled a muscle in my back when I was playing live… I wanted to feel superhuman on stage. I would say I lived a pretty unhealthy life from 20 to 30. And even though I was doing professionally well, I wouldn't say that reflected well into my personal life."
This transformation to a healthier lifestyle has been shown in his last few concerts, like the concert in Düsseldorf. The way in which he showcases this evolution is slow and purposeful, in line with the way his music is written.