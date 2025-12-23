Ed Sheeran Drops 30 Pounds After Fatherhood Sparks Health Transformation

Ed Sheeran has detailed a personal and professional reset that began with fatherhood, describing a move away from a party-focused lifestyle toward a healthier, more sustainable routine. The shift centers on regular exercise, moderation in drinking, and long-term readiness for touring and live performance rather than short-term transformation.

"I became a dad," he says. "I remember Lyra was two weeks old and I had my best mate round and we had a bottle of wine. I went to bed, then Lyra woke up 20 minutes after I'd fallen asleep. I woke up and I was like, 'F**k, I probably shouldn't drink if I'm going to feel this dreadful, I want to be able to do the night stuff.' It all came in at the same time of wanting to be a responsible dad, wanting to feel and look good."

"I didn't want to pick my kid up and have my back f***ed and stuff like that. And then also that feeds into professional life. You're less resilient in your thirties. I was losing my voice more. I would pull muscles in my leg, I pulled a muscle in my back when I was playing live… I wanted to feel superhuman on stage. I would say I lived a pretty unhealthy life from 20 to 30. And even though I was doing professionally well, I wouldn't say that reflected well into my personal life."