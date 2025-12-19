This Day in Top 40 History: December 19

Tennessee native Maurice White was born on this day in 1941. Even as a child, he lived and breathed music. His love for the art would see him form Earth, Wind & Fire, which had seven Top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot 100. These included "Shining Star," the band's only No. 1 single, "After the Love Has Gone," and "Let's Groove."

Read on for other unforgettable Top 40 history moments from Dec. 19.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Dec. 19 has witnessed the release of major albums:

1989: Peter Murphy's third studio album, Deep, came out. It featured one of his most successful hits, "Cuts You Up," which dominated the U.S. charts for weeks. The record also spawned two other Top 40 singles on the Modern Rock Tracks chart: "The Line Between the Devil's Teeth (And That Which Cannot Be Repeat)" and "A Strange Kind of Love."

Cultural Milestones

There were some amazing cultural moments on Dec. 19:

1976: It's not unusual for successful musicians to switch careers. On this day, Al Green established his own church, The Full Gospel Tabernacle, in Memphis, Tennessee, after he was ordained as a minister. During his time on the music scene, Green released many Top 10 singles, such as "Let's Stay Together" and "I'm Still in Love With You."

Notable Recordings and Performances

There have been memorable recordings and mind-blowing performances by renowned Top 40 artists on this day:

1968: The Friends of Distinction recorded "Grazing in the Grass," which they included on their debut album, Grazin'. While the album cracked the Top 40 on the Billboard 200 chart, the single reached No. 3 on the Hot 100. The track also peaked at No. 5 on the Hot Soul Singles chart.

2024: Justin Timberlake brought the house down at The Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, while on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The tour supported his album Everything I Thought It Was, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. The event's setlist included "Cry Me a River," "What Goes Around…Comes Around," "Selfish," and other Top 40 hits.