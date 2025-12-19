Register To Win: Noon Year’s Eve at Urban District Market

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

For the “Noon Year’s Eve Party” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 12/20/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 12/28/25 by visiting K1047.com or Kiss951.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 12/29/25 and, upon verification, will receive passes to the Noon Year’s Eve Party on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at Seoul Food (Mill District) and Urban District Market, ARV: $60. Prize provided courtesy of the event organizer. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of each participating station’s website.