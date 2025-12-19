Register To Win: Noon Year’s Eve at Urban District Market
Sponsored By: Urban District Market Start the New Year early at Charlotte’s 3rd Annual Noon Year’s Eve Party! Happening Wednesday, December 31st, 2025 from Noon–4pm at Seoul Food (Mill District)…
Start the New Year early at Charlotte’s 3rd Annual Noon Year’s Eve Party! Happening Wednesday, December 31st, 2025 from Noon–4pm at Seoul Food (Mill District) and Urban District Market!
Expect a whole afternoon of vibes and fun, including:
Live DJ • Games • Face Painting • Party Favors • Photobooth
Balloon Drop at 3PM + Apple Juice Toast
Location: 421 E 26th St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Closest light rail station: 25th Street
✅ Register to win now for your chance to go!
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Noon Year’s Eve Party” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 12/20/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 12/28/25 by visiting K1047.com or Kiss951.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 12/29/25 and, upon verification, will receive passes to the Noon Year’s Eve Party on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at Seoul Food (Mill District) and Urban District Market, ARV: $60. Prize provided courtesy of the event organizer. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of each participating station’s website.