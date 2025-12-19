Pete Davidson Welcomes Baby Girl Scottie Rose

ContestsEvents
Pete Davidson has played many roles on screen, but this one comes with diapers, late nights, and a lot of love. The comedian is officially a dad, and the news has fans smiling from ear to ear.

The Saturday Night Live alum and his girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt welcomed their first baby together, a girl named Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson. The couple shared the happy update on Thursday, Dec. 18, through their Instagram pages. Scottie was born on Dec. 12.

Hewitt posted a photo of herself and Davidson holding their newborn and summed up the moment with emotion and humor.

"my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief," she captioned the post.

Davidson kept his message short and true to his style, adding, "wu tang forever," in the comments.

A Private but Joyful First Look

Along with the announcement, the post included several intimate photos of the couple spending time with their baby. While fans were eager to see Scottie, Davidson and Hewitt chose to keep her face private. In each photo, a white heart emoji covered her face, letting the focus stay on the moment rather than the spotlight.

The images showed a relaxed and joyful couple settling into life as new parents. The tone was warm, personal, and quietly celebratory.

A Name With Deep Meaning

Scottie’s name carries special significance for both parents. She is named after Davidson’s late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, who was a New York City firefighter. He died while responding to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, when Davidson was just 7 years old.

The middle name Rose comes from Hewitt herself, as it is her middle name. Together, the name connects family history, remembrance, and love across generations.

Sharing the Pregnancy News

The couple first shared news of the pregnancy earlier this year. In July, Hewitt posted a series of photos on Instagram to announce they were expecting.

On July 16, the newly minted mom shared pictures that included shots of her with Davidson, a sonogram photo, and memes inspired by Love Island USA’s latest season and SpongeBob SquarePants. She also included a clip capturing the moment the couple saw their baby for the first time.

Keeping things light, Hewitt added a joke that quickly caught attention. "Welp now everyone knows we had sex," she wrote.

A New Chapter

From playful posts to heartfelt tributes, Davidson and Hewitt have welcomed parenthood in their own style. With baby Scottie Rose, the couple is starting a brand new chapter, one filled with love, meaning, and plenty of memories still to come.

