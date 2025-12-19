Khalid Announces 25-Stop North American Tour Starting May 2026

Khalid kicks off the 25-stop It's Always Summer Somewhere tour on May 16, 2026, with Lauv tagging along as a guest throughout, according to Livenation Newsroom.

The tour starts at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas and will wrap up on June 26 in Berkeley, California, at the Greek Theatre.

The pair will hit stages across North America, from Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado to Radio City Music Hall in New York and MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. Fans have waited six years since Khalid last toured the continent.

The GRAMMY-nominated artist has spent a decade in the music business since his debut. "Six years have passed since my last tour, and it has been 10 years since I started my career," he said on Instagram. "Based on the growth I have experienced during that time, I will share songs that encompass all my eras on this stage."

The tour comes after his fourth studio album, After the Sun Goes Down, dropped in October. He came out as a member of the LGBTQ community through social media in November.

The tour will feature stops in Chicago, Toronto, Washington DC, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, San Diego, Los Angeles, and more.