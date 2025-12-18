Taylor Swift’s Risqué ‘Wood’ Lyric Ranked Among Genius’ Most Viewed of 2025

Taylor Swift knows how to get people talking, and in 2025, one song lyric did most of the heavy lifting. While fans spent the year singing along to The Life of a Showgirl, many also rushed to their phones to look up one particular line from “Wood.” It was surprising, a little scandalous, and impossible to ignore.

The music database Genius released its year-end statistics earlier this week, and Swift’s name was all over them.

A Lyric That Stopped Scrolls

According to Genius, a lyric from “Wood” was among the website’s most viewed lyrics of 2025. The line that sparked all the curiosity appears in the song’s bridge: “He ah-matized me and opened my eyes.”

Swift sings it in “Wood,” an upbeat track filled with risqué lyrics and references to her fiancé Travis Kelce’s BDE. Fans clearly had questions, and Genius became the go-to place for answers.

The attention around “Wood” helped push it high on the year-end charts. Genius reported that “Wood” was the fourth most viewed song of the year. Another Swift track, “The Fate of Ophelia,” landed close behind in sixth place. Overall, Swift was named the top artist of 2025 on the site.

Genius’ other most-viewed lyrics of the year came from Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” showing that Swift was not the only artist driving major traffic.

Record Breaking Traffic

The buzz around Swift did not stop with individual songs. Genius also revealed that its biggest traffic day of the entire year came when The Life of a Showgirl was released on Oct. 3. On that day alone, the site received 29 million views.

The only time Genius has ever seen more views in a single day was when Swift released The Tortured Poets Department. Once again, Swift proved that her album drops are major online events.

How “Wood” Came to Life

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October, Swift shared how “Wood” started out very differently than where it ended up.

“I brought this into the studio, and I was like, ‘I want to do a throwback, kind of timeless-sounding song,’ and I have this idea about, like, ‘I ain’t gotta knock on wood,’ and we would knock on wood, and it would be all these superstitions,” she explained.

At first, the song felt harmless and playful. Then things changed.

“And it really started out in a very innocent place. [Laughs] You know, it started out… I don’t know what happened, man.”

Swift laughed as she continued, “I got in there. We started vibing, and I don’t know. I don’t know how we got here, but I love this song so much.”