AJR to Close Musikfest 2026; Yellowcard and Taking Back Sunday Perform Night Before

ArtsQuest announced that AJR will headline the final night of Musikfest 2026, with Yellowcard and Taking Back Sunday sharing the stage.

Musikfest will run from July 31 through Aug. 9, 2026, at the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza in Bethlehem. Yellowcard and Taking Back Sunday will perform on Aug. 8, with AJR closing out the festival on Aug. 9.

AJR sold out the main stage at Musikfest in 2023, according to LehighValleyNews.com. The trio also performed at the Allentown Fair in 2021.

The brothers — Adam on bass and vocals, Jack on vocals and guitar, and Ryan on ukulele, piano, and vocals — have racked up billions of streams since 2012. They've earned one triple-platinum single, one double-platinum single, four platinum singles, and one platinum album.

Their 2019 album Neotheater debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200. It hit No. 1 on both the Top Alternative Albums Chart and Top Rock Albums Chart. The 2020 single "BANG!" peaked at No. 6 on the Top 40 chart, No. 2 on Alternative radio, and No. 1 on Adult Pop, marking their first Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

AJR released their most recent album, The Maybe Man, in 2023. Their most recent single, "The Big Goodbye," peaked at No. 27 on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart in September.

Yellowcard released Better Days earlier this year, their first album in almost a decade. Travis Barker of blink-182 produced the record and played drums on every track. The band disbanded after a farewell tour but reunited for a worldwide Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour that was featured in Forbes, according to lehighvalleylive.com.

Taking Back Sunday released their eighth studio album, 152, in late 2023. The 10-track record has sold millions of albums and includes multiple tracks with streams in the hundreds of millions.

Last year's event drew 1.45 million attendees over 10 days. Other confirmed headliners for 2026 include John Mulaney on Aug. 1, Train on Aug. 3, "Weird Al" Yankovic on Aug. 4, Bailey Zimmerman on Aug. 6, and Parker McCollum on Aug. 7.