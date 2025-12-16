Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: December 19-December 21
Charlotte’s holiday season is filled with glamorous holiday markets, beautiful light displays, and festive winter activities to celebrate the season.
Charlotte's holiday season is filled with glamorous holiday markets, beautiful light displays, and festive winter activities to celebrate the season. From shopping for gifts to participating in arts and crafts events, there's something for everyone this weekend to add to your holiday spirit.
OMB Christmas Market: Weekend Four
- What: Final weekend of the OMB Christmas Market
- When: Friday, Dec. 19, and Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, from noon to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from noon to 7 p.m.
- Where: LoSo: 4150 Yancey Road, Charlotte; and Ballantyne: 15025 Bowl St., Charlotte
- Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase
OMB Christmas Market: Weekend Four transforms brewery locations into cozy, festive holiday markets filled with warmth and cheer. Stroll beneath twinkling lights through a biergarten, where over 50 local vendors offer handmade gifts and seasonal treats. Guests can enjoy food, holiday beer, and traditional Glühwein around crackling fire pits and meet Santa Claus for photos on Saturday afternoon.
Ice Skating at The Bowl
- What: Festive outdoor holiday skating
- When: Friday, Dec. 29, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from noon to 9 p.m. (additional dates/times available through Jan. 4, 2025)
- Where: The Amp Ballantyne, 11115 Upper Ave., Charlotte
- Cost: $12 for children 5 and under; $20 for general admission
This winter, Ice Skating at The Bowl turns The Bowl at Ballantyne into a festive outdoor rink. Skaters of all ages can lace up under twinkling lights and enjoy a seasonal spin at The Amp Ballantyne. Tickets include skate rentals, and the venue offers ample free parking nearby. It's a cheerful way to celebrate the season and enjoy a fun, holiday-packed outing with friends or family.
Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular in Ballantyne
- What: Dazzling, immersive holiday lights
- When: Friday, Dec. 19 through Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (additional dates available through Dec. 30, 2025)
- Where: Ballantyne's Backyard, 11611 N. Community House Road, Charlotte
- Cost: $20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday; $25 for Any Night General Admission; and $39 for VIP Admission
The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular transforms Ballantyne's Backyard into a glowing winter wonderland filled with more than a million lights. Guests can stroll through immersive scenes, explore an ice castle, step inside giant snow globes, and enjoy a festive holiday village with food trucks and treats. New this year is a winter wonderland carnival featuring rides for all ages.
Other Events
Charlotte's weekend calendar offers a festive blend of markets, holiday enchantment, and creative expression:
- Mistletoe Market at Camp North End: Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Camp North End, 300 Camp Road, Charlotte
- WinterFest at Carowinds: Friday, Dec. 19, and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from noon to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, from noon to 9 p.m. (additional dates available through Jan. 3, 2026) at Carowinds, 14523 Carowinds Blvd., Charlotte
- Art in Motion: Echoes of Expression Celebrating Movement, Meaning: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at VAPA Center, 700 N. Tryon St., Charlotte