Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: December 19-December 21

Charlotte's holiday season is filled with glamorous holiday markets, beautiful light displays, and festive winter activities to celebrate the season. From shopping for gifts to participating in arts and crafts events, there's something for everyone this weekend to add to your holiday spirit.

OMB Christmas Market: Weekend Four

What: Final weekend of the OMB Christmas Market

Final weekend of the OMB Christmas Market When: Friday, Dec. 19, and Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, from noon to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19, and Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, from noon to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from noon to 7 p.m. Where: LoSo: 4150 Yancey Road, Charlotte; and Ballantyne: 15025 Bowl St., Charlotte

LoSo: 4150 Yancey Road, Charlotte; and Ballantyne: 15025 Bowl St., Charlotte Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

OMB Christmas Market: Weekend Four transforms brewery locations into cozy, festive holiday markets filled with warmth and cheer. Stroll beneath twinkling lights through a biergarten, where over 50 local vendors offer handmade gifts and seasonal treats. Guests can enjoy food, holiday beer, and traditional Glühwein around crackling fire pits and meet Santa Claus for photos on Saturday afternoon.

Ice Skating at The Bowl

What: Festive outdoor holiday skating

Festive outdoor holiday skating When: Friday, Dec. 29, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from noon to 9 p.m. (additional dates/times available through Jan. 4, 2025)

Friday, Dec. 29, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from noon to 9 p.m. (additional dates/times available through Jan. 4, 2025) Where: The Amp Ballantyne, 11115 Upper Ave., Charlotte

The Amp Ballantyne, 11115 Upper Ave., Charlotte Cost: $12 for children 5 and under; $20 for general admission

This winter, Ice Skating at The Bowl turns The Bowl at Ballantyne into a festive outdoor rink. Skaters of all ages can lace up under twinkling lights and enjoy a seasonal spin at The Amp Ballantyne. Tickets include skate rentals, and the venue offers ample free parking nearby. It's a cheerful way to celebrate the season and enjoy a fun, holiday-packed outing with friends or family.

Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular in Ballantyne

What: Dazzling, immersive holiday lights

Dazzling, immersive holiday lights When: Friday, Dec. 19 through Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (additional dates available through Dec. 30, 2025)

Friday, Dec. 19 through Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (additional dates available through Dec. 30, 2025) Where: Ballantyne's Backyard, 11611 N. Community House Road, Charlotte

Ballantyne's Backyard, 11611 N. Community House Road, Charlotte Cost: $20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday; $25 for Any Night General Admission; and $39 for VIP Admission

The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular transforms Ballantyne's Backyard into a glowing winter wonderland filled with more than a million lights. Guests can stroll through immersive scenes, explore an ice castle, step inside giant snow globes, and enjoy a festive holiday village with food trucks and treats. New this year is a winter wonderland carnival featuring rides for all ages.

Other Events

Charlotte's weekend calendar offers a festive blend of markets, holiday enchantment, and creative expression: