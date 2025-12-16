Ed Sheeran Turns a NYC Karaoke Bar Into a ‘Perfect’ Moment With Tom Felton

If you were building a joke that starts with “So, Ed Sheeran and Draco Malfoy walk into a bar,” you might not expect it to actually happen. But over the weekend in New York City, that exact setup became real life, complete with microphones, beer glasses, and a familiar love song.

Ed Sheeran made an unexpected stop at Asia Roma karaoke bar while hanging out with Harry Potter actor Tom Felton. Instead of cheering from the sidelines, the singer grabbed a mic and sang his own 2017 hit, “Perfect.” The performance was casual and unscripted, more like friends messing around than a polished concert.

Videos shared by the business on Saturday, Dec. 13, show Sheeran sitting at the corner of the bar. He wore Play album merchandise and a New York Yankees hat, keeping the look low-key. Felton sat beside him, clearly enjoying the moment and recording it for himself. Glasses of beer rested on the bar in front of them as staff captured the surprise singalong.

At one point, Sheeran tried to pull everyone into the fun. Laughing toward the bar, the artist called out, “You gotta sing it, too!” The moment felt spontaneous and warm, the kind of thing that turns into a story people tell for years.

The karaoke appearance happened shortly after Sheeran’s headlining performance in N.Y.C. on Friday, Dec. 12. While Sheeran has been busy with music, Felton has been spending his time back in the wizarding world. He is currently reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway.

Sheeran also has new music on his mind. His latest album, Play, was released in September. Last month, he expanded the project by sharing a “super deluxe” version with 14 additional songs and explained the concept on Instagram.

Daniel Radcliffe Weighs In on a Broadway Duo

Meanwhile, another familiar face from Hogwarts joined the conversation. Daniel Radcliffe shared his own surprising idea for a Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy stage reunion.

Radcliffe spoke with PEOPLE on the red carpet at Hudson Theatre during a special New York City screening of Merrily We Roll Along on Monday, Dec. 1. The film is a live recording of the 2023 Broadway revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical, which Radcliffe previously starred in.

Since Felton was also in attendance, the outlet asked Radcliffe which Broadway play a Harry and Draco duo should do together, if any. Radcliffe did not hesitate.

“I mean, actually we should do Waiting for Godot. This is perfect. We're in this theater,” Radcliffe said, pointing out that the play is currently running in the same space with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. The play centers on two friends searching for meaning in an absurd world.

“Or just surely the answer is probably Cursed Child, but I don't know,” Radcliffe added.