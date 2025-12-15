The Best Christmas Songs to Power Your Holiday Workout

All you want for Christmas might be stronger legs, better stamina, or just a playlist that keeps you moving. If that sounds like you, consider this your early holiday gift.

A new list of the best Christmas songs for working out proves that festive music does not have to be slow or sleepy. It can actually help push you through runs, lifts, and tough cardio sessions.

Christmas Music With a Purpose

The list comes from a study by personal health and fitness coaching program MyBodyTutor. The results were published in the New York Post. MyBodyTutor analyzed Spotify’s most popular holiday songs and narrowed them down to tracks that work best for moderate to high intensity workouts. All 10 songs fall in the 120 to 150 BPM range, also known as the sweet spot for keeping your energy up during exercise, according to the outlet.

In other words, these songs are fast enough to help you keep moving without burning out too quickly.

The No. 1 Holiday Workout Song

At the top of the list is a song most people already know by heart. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” landed at No. 1. The holiday classic has spent 19 weeks, as of Dec. 11, at the top of Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 singles chart since its release in 1994.

Love it or not, the song’s upbeat tempo makes it a surprisingly strong choice for a workout playlist.

Rounding Out the Top Five

The rest of the top five mixes classic voices with familiar holiday cheer.

José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” comes in at No. 2, followed by Frank Sinatra’s “Jingle Bells” at No. 3. Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” takes the No. 4 spot, while Michael Bublé’s version of “Jingle Bells” lands at No. 5.

These tracks may feel cozy, but their pacing makes them great for keeping a steady workout rhythm.

The Rest of the Top 10

The list continues with a wide range of sounds and styles.

August Burns Red’s “Christmas Time Is Here” ranks No. 6, followed by Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” at No. 7. Bruce Springsteen’s “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” takes No. 8, Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” comes in at No. 9, and Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” rounds out the list at No. 10.

Together, the songs show that holiday workouts do not have to stick to one genre.

New Holiday Songs to Check Out

Beyond workout-ready classics, several artists have released new holiday music this season.

Gwen Stefani added two original songs, "Hot Cocoa" and "Shake the Snow Globe." "Shake the Snow Globe" was written by Stefani for the Amazon MGM Studios holiday comedy Oh. What. Fun.

In a video posted to Instagram, Stefani said "Hot Cocoa" was a "metaphor for love." Both tracks appear on her extended holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas (Deluxe Edition - 2025), which was originally released in 2017.

Meghan Trainor also joined the holiday fun this year with "Gifts for Me." Released on Nov. 21, Trainor, 31, encourages fans to treat themselves during the season.

Coco Jones released a more reflective holiday song with "Skip My House" on Nov. 7. The Grammy-winning singer focuses on gratitude and contentment.

"This year / I already counted, and my blessings came in pouring / Hoping I can freeze the time now while it's snowing," Jones, 27, sings. "So you can skip my house this year / I already got everything I need right here."

"Skip My House" follows the release of her festive EP Coco By the Fireplace in 2024.