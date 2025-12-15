Sam Smith Brings Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile on Stage for Brooklyn Residency Show

Sam Smith pulled Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile onstage Wednesday night at Warsaw in Brooklyn, reports Billboard. The surprise guests appeared during the 22nd show of the To Be Free residency. Fans witnessed the first-ever live performance of "Who We Love," a duet Smith and Sheeran recorded for the 2023 album Gloria.

Brandi Carlile performed "Party of One" with the English singer-songwriter. They recorded this track back in 2018 to benefit the War Child charity, raising funds for children trapped in conflict zones.

Ed Sheeran had been watching from the VIP section with his wife throughout the 90-minute show. He walked onstage carrying his acoustic guitar, trading verses with Smith while strumming.

Both guests stayed for the finale. The crowd sang along to "I'm Not the Only One," which climbed into the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.

"I wanted to get back into rooms where I can see your faces," Smith told the audience, according to Billboard. "It's been such a beautiful experience, so thank you to Warsaw."

The GRAMMY and Oscar winner tried out new material during the run. One track, called "My Guy," was written in Brooklyn. "Recently it's been nice to sing happy love songs," Smith said. "It feels like a long time I've waited to sing a song like this."

The War and Treaty, a husband and wife duo, opened the evening before Smith took the stage.