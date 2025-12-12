TikTok’s Wildest And Trendiest Moments of 2025

If you spent most of 2025 on TikTok instead of doing literally anything else, don’t worry, you had company. The app basically became the universe’s busiest group chat, filled with trends that went from “oh, that’s cute” to “why is this everywhere?” in record time. Whether it was celebrities joining in or totally normal people going viral overnight, one thing was guaranteed this year. You could not stop watching.

You may have even spotted Will Smith hopping on TikTok to revisit some of these chaotic highlights, reminding us of all the strange things we somehow “accomplished” online. And trust us, there was plenty.

The Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal

Before we dive into the lighter stuff, let’s talk about the moment that had everyone gasping. During a Coldplay concert in July, a jumbotron captured former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and employee Kristin Cabot looking a little too cozy. What happened next instantly became internet history.

“Whoa, look at these two. Alright, come on. You’re OK. Oh, what? Either they’re having an affair, or they’re very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do. Holy s---,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said at the show. “I hope we didn’t do something bad.”

Celebrities quickly reenacted the moment. Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge even poked fun at it, captioning their TikTok with the perfect line, “Stadiums … the land of privacy.”

Group 7 Takes Over

Another trend that swallowed TikTok whole came courtesy of Sophia James. She posted a series of videos labeling viewers into groups, and everything was normal until her seventh and final video blew up.

“If you are watching this video, you are in group 7,” she said. “I have posted seven videos tonight and this is the seventh one. Just a little science experiment to see what kind of video gets the most reach. I don’t know what that says about you, but you’re in group 7!”

With more than 85 million views and plenty of people calling themselves “elite,” group 7 became the club everyone wanted to join. Even Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik showed off, calling his pommel horse routine “A light workout for someone in group 7.”

Role Model’s Surprise Sallys

Role Model also kept TikTok busy by bringing surprise guests on stage as his “Sally” during performances of “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out.” Everyone wanted to be chosen, so users started practicing in videos.

The Princess Treatment Trend

Then there was the trend that sparked a million date-night debates. Influencer Courtney Palmer introduced the concept of the princess treatment, which is basically letting your husband take the lead.

“Anything really, you’re just waiting for your husband to do it,” she explained in June. “It’s not because you can’t. It’s not because you’re not able to. It’s not because you’re better than anybody. It’s just the fun part of being that princess, of being that feminine wife and letting your husband take care of you.”

TikTok had thoughts. Many thoughts.

The Nicki Minaj Challenge Returns

More than ten years after Nicki Minaj first showed off her one-foot stiletto pose in the “High School” music video, the challenge made a huge comeback. Celebrities crushed it. Influencers tried not to fall over.

DWTS star Witney Carson balanced on her Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Mikayla Matthews took it up a notch by doing the pose blindfolded while holding her newborn. And yes, Nicki herself joined in, nailing the challenge in gold heels while balancing on a table.

The DWTS Air Walk Moment

Speaking of DWTS, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach had the most reenacted dance move of the season. During their Argentine tango, Karagach pretended to walk mid-air as Efron held her horizontal. TikTok loved it so much that even her husband Pasha Pashkov and their daughter Nikita recreated it.

“Making my dad attempt Dylan & mama’s air walk lift,” Pashkov wrote in a video captioned “Tiny dancer.”

Hozier’s Yell Becomes a Feeling

Hozier fans discovered that a dramatic scream from “Northern Attitude” was perfect for describing moments that felt huge, emotional or just plain chaotic. People paired the audio with everything from childhood memories to embarrassing stories.

The Nicki x 4 Non Blondes Mashup

A remix of “What’s Up?” and Nicki Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap” also took over TikTok. You could barely scroll without seeing someone lip-syncing the two tracks back to back. Sabrina Carpenter tried it with Marcello Hernández before she hosted SNL and earned over 20 million views.

Even Jimmy Fallon joined in with Malala Yousafzai. The Tonight Show caption said it best. “What’s going on @Malala Yousafzai?!”

The Six Seven Phenomenon

If you heard kids yelling “six seven” everywhere this year, you weren’t imagining things. The phrase blew up, likely thanks to Skrilla’s “Doot Doot (6 7).” No one could escape it.

Sydney Sweeney even ran into the trend on The Tonight Show when she had to guess a scene behind her that included three Labubu dolls doing the “six seven” dance. She tried to avoid saying it but eventually gave in. “I know it’s six seven,” she sighed.