Kids Music Gets Its Spotlight With a Holiday HBO Release

If you have ever been trapped listening to a song for kids that burrows into your brain and refuses to leave, congratulations. You already understand the strange power of children’s…

Kayla Morgan
Anthony Field, Emma Watkins, Lachlan Gillespie and Simon Pryce of The Wiggles perform on stage during a live-streaming event at the Sydney Opera House on June 13, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

If you have ever been trapped listening to a song for kids that burrows into your brain and refuses to leave, congratulations. You already understand the strange power of children’s music. HBO’s new documentary Music Box: Happy and You Know It takes that everyday experience and turns it into a deep dive. It shows how a genre adults love to tease has actually become a giant force shaping music, technology, and even careers.

The World’s Most Uncool Cool Music

HBO describes the featured tunes as ones that are “terminally uncool to adults and dismissed by music critics, yet adored by kids.” That quote alone explains everything. Kids music is weird, fun and often impossible to escape. Yet it is also a huge part of childhood for millions.

The film traces the origin stories behind some of the most-played songs on the planet. You probably already know a few. The Wiggles. “Baby Shark.” Divinity Roxx. These artists did not just stumble into success. They built bright, catchy worlds that kids cling to. The documentary shows how they crafted these sounds and how new technology and AI are speeding up the evolution of the genre.

Stars Behind the Playroom Hits

One surprising twist is how many major musicians have jumped into the kids' music arena.

Anthony Field of the Wiggles, for example, has racked up more than four billion streams. That is the kind of number that makes even regular pop stars blink.

Then there is Chris Ballew from the 1990s band the Presidents of the United States of America. He stepped away from mainstream fame and completely reinvented himself as Caspar Babypants, a delightfully surreal children’s artist.

And Divinity Roxx, who once toured as a bass player for Beyoncé, found a new challenge in performing for crowds that are smaller but somehow more intense. As she says in the documentary’s trailer, “I've been on stages in front of 50,000 people. But to be in an auditorium with some 5-year-olds... I get intimidated by those little kids.” It is a reminder that young audiences do not fake reactions. If they love you, they dance. If they do not, they will let you know.

Behind the Music Box

Music Box: Happy and You Know It joins the larger Music Box series created by Bill Simmons and directed by award-winning filmmaker Penny Lane. Since its debut in 2021, the series has tackled big moments in the music world, telling the stories behind the scenes, the sounds and the people who shape culture.

This newest installment brings that same approach to the unexpected universe of children’s music. It looks at how the songs that adults pretend to hate are actually carrying real history, creativity and innovation.

When and Where to Watch

Music Box: Happy and You Know It premieres Thursday, Dec. 25 on HBO and HBO Max. So get ready. Whether you want to learn more about the artists behind the playroom hits or simply prepare yourself for the next catchy tune your brain refuses to forget, this documentary has you covered.

