First Trailer Drops for Billie Eilish’s Massive 3D Concert Film ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’

If you ever wondered what it might look like to watch Billie Eilish turn a concert into a full-on cinematic universe, the first trailer for her 3D concert film Hit Me Hard And Soft just answered it with flair. It drops fans inside her latest world tour and hints that this film might be aiming for the same kind of jaw-dropping spectacle usually saved for superheroes and blue aliens.

Paramount plans to release the movie on March 20, 2026, and it is co-directed by none other than Eilish herself and James Cameron. Yes, that James Cameron. The one who brings big boats, deep oceans, and Na’vi to life.

A Concert Movie Built Like a Blockbuster

The project is described as “an innovative new concert experience,” and the trailer leans hard into that idea. Cameron says in the footage that “no one has ever shot a concert film on this scale before” and that “we’re using tech no one has ever used before.” When a guy known for reinventing filmmaking twice says that, you take notice.

He also asks Eilish about “carrying a lot of pain” with her on tour, suggesting the movie might explore the emotional story behind the performances, not just the spectacle.

The film is produced by Lightstorm Earth, Darkroom Records and Interscope Films, which basically sounds like a team built to make something huge.

Aiming for Swift-Level Success

Eilish has done a concert film before, but the 2023 release Live at the O2 reached only limited theaters. This time she wants the biggest screens possible, including IMAX and other large formats. That puts her in direct comparison with the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour movie, which pulled in $180.7 million domestic and $261.6 million worldwide.

Matching that is a tall order, but Eilish has a strong and global fanbase willing to fill seats, especially with the added lure of new tech and a bigger theater push.

Paramount’s Concert Comeback

Paramount hasn’t dropped a major concert movie in a while. One of the biggest in recent memory was Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, released in 2011. That one opened at $29.5 million and eventually made $73 million domestic and nearly $100 million worldwide. If Eilish’s film hits similar numbers, Paramount will probably be thrilled.

Cameron also has Avatar: Fire and Ash releasing on December 19, which means showing this trailer before those crowds is extremely convenient timing. Millions of butts in seats, millions of eyeballs on Billie.

The Album Behind the Movie

Hit Me Hard and Soft is Eilish’s third studio album, and the film looks like it aims to bring those songs to life in a massive, multidimensional way. If the trailer is any clue, fans are in for something that feels less like a concert capture and more like stepping inside the music itself.