Christmas Town USA Expands in North Carolina

If you are in Charlotte, then you have heard about Christmas Town USA. Well, surprise, surprise - Christmas Town USA is expanding with three new shops just in time for Christmas.

Christmas Town USA is a festive tradition in North Carolina that comes to the Charlotte area every December. The small, little town transforms into the ultimate Christmas wonderland.

If you're looking for the perfect gift, holiday decor for yourself, or just want to be around the holiday spirit, then you need to head to McAdenville. WBTV broke down a list of the new stores and what you can expect from Christmas Town USA this year.

New Stores:

This is a neighborhood market and cafe known for its gelato, paninis, and small bites you can enjoy. They also have holiday cocktails and so much more.

Need some holiday additions to your home? Or maybe you're looking for the perfect gifts, then here's the newest shop for you. This Christmas shop has stocking stuffers, gifts, home decor, and so much more for all to enjoy. From Santas to nutcrackers, they have it all!

A new addition is this local boutique making its way to Christmas Town USA. Shop for home decor, gifts, seasonal hidden gems, and a mixture of old school and modern day essentials.