Ariana Grande Recalls Grandmother’s Advice During Chapman University Q&A

Ariana Grande spoke about wisdom from her late grandmother Marjorie "Nonna" Grande, at a Chapman University master class on Friday. Someone asked what advice Nonna gave her. The singer answered, "F—k 'em!"

"She had the most amazing way of simplifying anything I was ever going through, anything I was ever upset about, anything I was ever nervous about, insecure about, [or] afraid of," she said, according to Billboard. "Oh my God, she just had this bad—s Brooklyn way of shutting out all the noise, and she would literally just say, 'F—k 'em.'"

The event was also a live episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast. Grande became emotional while finishing her answer about the woman who died in June at age 99.

"To this day, I feel her in my ear and on my shoulder, giving me strength when I feel like I don't have any," Grande said. "She was just the best."

Nonna appeared on several songs. "Ordinary Things" came out in 2024. That track made the then-98-year-old the oldest person to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 55.

On the Eternal Sunshine album closer, Nonna offered different guidance. "Never go to bed without kissin' goodnight," she told her granddaughter on the recording. "That's the worst thing to do, don't ever, ever do that. And if you don't feel comfortable doing it, you're in the wrong place — get out."

The performer is on the awards circuit for Wicked: For Good. The film picked up five Golden Globe nominations on Monday, including best actress in a motion picture for Cynthia Erivo and best supporting actress for Grande.

The Jon M. Chu-helmed movie also got nods for best original song with "The Girl in the Bubble" and "No Place Like Home." It received recognition for cinematic and box office achievement.