How Mac Miller Helped Ariana Grande Find Her Sound

At the very beginning of her career, before sold-out tours and chart-topping albums became her norm, Ariana Grande was still figuring out who she was as an artist. Like many young performers, she had the talent but needed the confidence to follow her instincts. One person who helped her do exactly that was Mac Miller.

During a recent master class at Chapman University in Orange, Calif., Grande opened up about the late rapper’s influence on her music in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter for the outlet’s Awards Chatter. In footage from the discussion shared on TikTok, the singer credited Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, with helping her step into the pop-R&B sound that would eventually define her career. She explained that he encouraged her to take risks creatively and “do the brave thing.” Grande added that she’s “very grateful for that.”

Finding Her Voice With “The Way”

Grande and Miller first worked together on her breakout single, “The Way,” which appeared on her debut album Yours Truly in 2013. The song became a major moment for both of them, peaking at No. 9 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and earning each artist their first top-ten hit.

“That’s also a part of why I was so eager to ask [Miller] to be a part of it,” Grande said. “Not only because he was perfect for the song, but I also felt like I had him to thank for finding my sound.”

The success of “The Way” helped introduce Grande as more than a former Nickelodeon star trying to break into music. It showed she could blend smooth R&B with pop in a way that felt natural and fresh. Miller’s feature on the track added both credibility and chemistry, and fans immediately connected with the pairing.

Their creative partnership did not stop there. In 2016, they collaborated again on Miller’s “My Favorite Part” and on a remix of Grande’s hit “Into You.” By then, both artists had grown, and their later work together reflected that maturity while still keeping the easy musical connection they shared from the start.

Staying True to Her Roots

Even though it has been 12 years since the release of “The Way,” Grande has remained close to the sound that launched her. Over the course of seven studio albums, she has continued to blend pop and R&B in a style that feels both modern and personal. From Sweetener to Thank U, Next and beyond, her music still carries the smooth melodies and emotional honesty that first stood out on her debut.

While their professional partnership was taking shape, their personal relationship also grew. Grande and Miller went public with their romance in September 2016, three years after their first hit together. They dated for nearly two years before breaking up in April 2018.

Remembering Mac Miller

Tragedy struck just months later. Miller died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol at the age of 26 on Sept. 7, 2018. His death shocked fans and the music world, and it deeply affected Grande.

Since then, she has honored his memory in many ways. During her Sweetener tour, she played Miller’s songs before her concerts as a tribute. In her emotional hit “thank u, next,” she sang the line, “Wish I could say ‘thank you’ to Malcom, ‘cause he was an angel,” a clear and heartfelt nod to her late friend.

On the 10th anniversary of “The Way,” Grande remembered Miller publicly once again. When a fan posted a celebratory clip from the music video on Instagram, Grande replied simply, “I love you.” She later shared the post and her message on her own Instagram Stories, touching fans who saw how much the song and its collaborator still meant to her.