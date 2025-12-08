Miley Cyrus Shares Reassuring Update on Dolly Parton’s Health

ContestsEvents
When a music legend like Dolly Parton steps back from the spotlight, people notice. Fans everywhere started to worry after the country icon canceled a few appearances following the death of her husband, Carl. At 79 years old, Parton has spent a lifetime spreading joy through music, so concern quickly spread across social media. Now, her goddaughter Miley Cyrus is helping clear the air with a hopeful update.

Miley Cyrus Offers Reassurance

Cyrus, who is close to Parton, spoke with Entertainment Tonight. During the interview, ET’s reporter asked her for an update on her godmother, especially since Parton had canceled some public appearances.

Cyrus stayed positive and confident in her response.

“She’s always going to keep the show going. The show must go on. So she’s just excited to get back to work,” Cyrus said to ET.

Her words reflected what fans have come to expect from Dolly Parton, a performer known for her energy, dedication, and unstoppable spirit.

Dolly Speaks Directly to Fans

Parton has not stayed silent during this time. In October, she posted a video on Instagram to calm growing worries about her health. With her usual humor and honesty, she addressed the rumors head on.

"I ain’t dead yet!" she wrote on Instagram in October, alongside a video that also gave an update on her health.

In the video, she spoke directly to her supporters.

"I know lately, everyone thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you?" Parton said in the video. "I wanted to put everyone's mind at ease."

She also thanked fans for their concern and support.

She said that she appreciates that fans "seem real concerned."

Faith, Gratitude, and Healing

Parton explained that she is leaning on her faith during this season of her life and feels thankful for the love she has received.

"And I appreciate your prayers because I'm a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything," Parton said in the video. "I want you to know that I'm okay. I've got some problems as I mentioned. Back when my husband Carl was sick, that was for a long time."

She shared that caring for her husband during his illness took a toll on her own health. After his passing, she realized she had delayed taking care of herself.

Parton added: "And when he passed, I didn’t take care of myself. So I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of. So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctors said we need to take care of this; we need to take care of that. So nothing major."

While she did need to slow down and cancel some events, she explained that it was a decision made to focus on treatment and rest.

She continued, "But, I did have to cancel some things, so I can be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt, where I’m kind of having a few treatments here and there. But I wanted you to know that I’m not dying."

The message was clear. Dolly Parton is taking care of herself and staying hopeful.

Cyrus Talks About New Music Too

During the same Entertainment Tonight interview, Cyrus also talked about her career. She shared details about her new song for the upcoming sequel to the movie Avatar. Cyrus said she had already seen the unfinished film while it was still being made.

“For me, what I love about James Cameron’s work, is even though he can make something this large of scale, he never loses the heart.”

While Cyrus continues to move forward with new creative projects, she also remains closely connected to her legendary godmother.

For fans who have grown up listening to Dolly Parton’s music, the updates bring relief. Between Parton’s own honest words and Cyrus’s hopeful message, it is clear that the country legend is facing her health challenges with strength, humor, and the same grace that has always defined her life and career.

