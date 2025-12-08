Justin Bieber Music Video Cadillac Goes to Auction With $110,000 Starting Bid

ContestsEvents
The 1968 Cadillac Coupe DeVille from Justin Bieber's "Peaches" music video was up for auction through Gotta Have Rock and Roll. Bidding started at $110,000. 

This car wears a peaches-and-cream paint job that was made just for the music video shoot. The odometer reads 30,000 miles, and the engine still runs. Believe it or not, the DeVille's mileage sits lower than most vehicles built in 1968, with most cars from that year having logged far more wear after five decades on roads.

Under the hood sits a V8 engine with chrome details that scream 1960s style, as reported by Yahoo. Detroit automakers constructed these models with steel before computers and sensors took over cars. The DeVille came from an era when mechanics could fix things without plugging in a diagnostic machine.

"Peaches" climbed to the top of charts worldwide and pushed the car into millions of viewers' screens. The video's color palette was built around the vehicle's custom paintwork, which made the Cadillac stick in people's minds as part of the production.

This car straddles two worlds: automotive history and pop music keepsakes. Collectors chase props and vehicles from music videos now, not just instruments and autographed posters. As a result, music video props have shot up in value as collectibles recently.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll handles the sale and verifies what's real. The auction house works with music and entertainment keepsakes.

Bidders can pull up photos and specs at the Gotta Have Rock and Roll website, where the listing shows papers proving the car appeared in production.

