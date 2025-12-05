This Day in Top 40 History: December 5
The 44th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony was held on this day in Washington, D.C., in 2021. Among the honorees was Berry Gordy Jr., who founded Motown Records back in 1959. Over the years, this American record label has worked with many exemplary artists, such as Michael Jackson, who released over 10 No. 1 singles on Billboard's Hot 100. Other big names that have appeared on Motown Records' roster include Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross. If you want to learn more memorable Top 40 moments from Dec. 5, keep reading.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Creating a new playlist? You can add Top 40 singles from these outstanding albums released on Dec. 5:
- 1973: Paul McCartney and Wings launched Band on the Run, which was their third studio album. The album's success played a big role in helping McCartney build his post-Beatles music career, but it would be his final collaboration with Apple Records. Band on the Run topped the Billboard 200 chart and produced a few Top 10 hits, including the title track that reached the summit of the Hot 100.
- 2003: Kelis released her third studio album, Tasty, including guest vocals from Nas and André 3000. The 14-track album's most successful single was "Milkshake," which reached No. 3 on Billboard's Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Official Singles Chart. Fans and critics loved the track for its minimalist beat built around the rhythms of a single Darbuka drum, as well as its bold lyrical content.
- 2008: Brandy dropped her fifth studio album, Human. This compilation reached the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 chart and generated some of her biggest hits, such as "Right Here (Departed)," which got into the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. It earned the favor of many listeners because it flaunted Brandy's artistic maturity and explored themes of forgiveness and resilience.
Cultural Milestones
This day has hosted the following cultural events in Top 40 history:
- 1965: The Beatles' last show in their hometown of Liverpool took place at the Empire Theatre. The setlist for the show featured 11 songs, including their No. 1 singles, "I Feel Fine" and "We Can Work It Out." In August 1966, a concert in San Francisco, California, marked the end of the band's touring adventures as the members drifted apart to work on solo projects.
- 1980: Jonathan Cott, an editor at Rolling Stone, interviewed John Lennon at his apartment in New York. Unfortunately, the founding member of the Beatles was murdered three days later, so the magazine published his obituary instead of the interview, which was intended to be the cover story of its first issue in 1981. Details of the interview between Cott and the "Whatever Gets You thru the Night" singer wouldn't be published until 2010, when the former rediscovered the interview's original tapes.
- 2005: Chris Cornell became a father to his first son, Christopher Nicholas. As the former Soundgarden and Audioslave lead singer, Cornell contributed to the release of many Top 40 hits, such as "Black Hole Sun" and "Cochise." His solo career also saw him release "You Know My Name," which peaked at No. 7 on the Official Singles chart.
Now that you know the impactful events that Dec. 5 has witnessed, we hope you understand why it's a big day in Top 40 history.