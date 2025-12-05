This Day in Top 40 History: December 5

The 44th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony was held on this day in Washington, D.C., in 2021. Among the honorees was Berry Gordy Jr., who founded Motown Records back in 1959. Over the years, this American record label has worked with many exemplary artists, such as Michael Jackson, who released over 10 No. 1 singles on Billboard's Hot 100. Other big names that have appeared on Motown Records' roster include Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross. If you want to learn more memorable Top 40 moments from Dec. 5, keep reading.