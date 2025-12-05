Justin Bieber Vents About an iPhone Feature That Drives Him Crazy

At some point, everyone has lost a small battle with their phone. A wrong tap, a frozen screen, or that one feature that never works the way it should. For Justin Bieber, that tiny annoyance has reached a breaking point, and he decided to let the world know.

The pop star took to Instagram on Thursday to vent his growing frustration with the placement of the dictation button in iMessage. What seems like a small design choice has turned into a full-blown irritation for Bieber, especially when it interrupts his music after he sends a text. His reaction was intense, funny to many fans, and very relatable to anyone who has ever fought with their phone.

Bieber Sounds Off on Instagram

Bieber did not hold back when explaining what keeps setting him off. After accidentally hitting the dictation button yet again, he shared his thoughts in a blunt post.

"If I hit this dictation button after sending a text and it beeps and stops my music one more time, I’m gonna find everyone at apple and put them in "a rear naked choke hold," he wrote.

While clearly meant as a joke, the comment showed just how annoying the issue has become for him. He followed up with more details about the problem and why simply turning off dictation has not solved it.

"Even if I turn off dictation I somehow hit the voice note thing," Bieber continued. "The send button should not have multiple functions in the same spot."

For Bieber, it is not just about one wrong tap. It is about the way the button is placed and how easily it can be hit by accident, especially when texting quickly while listening to music.

Fans Find the Moment Familiar and Funny

Many fans quickly jumped into the comments, laughing along with him and pointing out that this is not the first time Bieber has complained about this exact issue.

As one commenter noted, "I remember you talking about this ages ago lol you crack me up 😂😂"

That memory is accurate. Bieber raised the same concern last year through his Instagram Stories, showing that this has been bothering him for quite some time and not just in a moment of frustration.

Back then, he explained the situation in a way that sounded just as relatable.

"Honestly I'm sick of when I'm listening to music I send a text message and it stops the music for a split second. I know all of you have experienced this!" he wrote. "All I'm asking is please do an update @apple so that that little dictation button is removed so I can listen to music and text and not have issues."

His message struck a chord with many users who shared the same daily struggle of trying to text while keeping their music playing without interruption.

Apple has rolled out several software updates since Bieber first raised the issue, including iOS 26. While these updates have added new features and improvements, none have specifically changed the placement of the dictation button in iMessage.

For users like Bieber, that means the problem still exists. Each update brings hope that the issue might finally be addressed, but so far, the button remains right where it has always been.

What began as a small inconvenience has turned into a long-running joke among fans and a recurring complaint from the singer himself. It also highlights how even celebrities deal with the same everyday tech frustrations as everyone else.