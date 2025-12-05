Fall Out Boy, Post Malone, and More Set for Super Bowl LX Concert Week

When Super Bowl LX lands in the Bay Area, football will be the main event, but the music might steal the spotlight. Long before the opening kickoff, San Francisco and nearby cities will already be buzzing with the sounds of rock, rap, R&B, and pop. Super Bowl weekend 2026 is shaping up to feel less like a single game and more like a city-wide music celebration.

A growing list of major artists is set to perform across the region, turning the days leading up to the big game into nonstop entertainment. Fall Out Boy, T Pain, and Post Malone are just a few of the latest stars added to an already stacked schedule.

Fall Out Boy Brings a Special Fan Show

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, Fall Out Boy will kick things off with a special Wells Fargo Autograph Card Exclusives show at San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom on February 5. The Chicago band made famous by mid-2000s hits like “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” and “Dance, Dance” will perform in a smaller, more personal venue than fans might expect during such a massive sports weekend.

The concert will be open only to Wells Fargo credit cardholders, with presales beginning December 5. That exclusive setup is part of what makes the show feel like a rare opportunity for fans.

“There’s a different kind of energy in the air when you’re kicking off one of the biggest weekends in sports,” the group said in a joint statement, as reported by the outlet. “We’re looking forward to connecting with fans and bringing this special show to an intimate venue during such an exciting weekend.”

T Pain and Sean Paul Heat Up the Waterfront

Just two days later, the party moves to the water. On February 7, T Pain will join forces with dancehall legend Sean Paul for a co-headlining show at Pier 80. The concert is part of the popular R&B and Ribs series, which started as Bay Area day parties and has grown into full-scale concert events.

With T Pain’s sing-along hits and Sean Paul’s global dance anthems, the Pier 80 crowd will likely be singing and dancing straight through the night.

Kehlani, Sting, and Post Malone Take the Stage

The same weekend brings even more star power across the Bay Area. Oakland native Kehlani will headline the SJ26 Big Game Block Party at San Jose City Hall on February 6, giving local fans a hometown moment during one of the biggest weekends of the year.

Also on February 6, former Police frontman Sting will launch the Super Bowl LX “Studio 60” concert series at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts. The historic venue will host the iconic musician as part of a series designed to mix live music with the excitement of Super Bowl week.

Post Malone will also perform that night as the headliner for Bud Light Presents: Post Malone & Buddies at Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture. A longtime Bud Light collaborator, Posty told Billboard that fans can expect fresh material during his set.

“We’ve been working very, very diligently on new music,” he said. “There will be new songs by then… allegedly a hundred percent maybe, definitely.”

The Big Musical Moment: Bad Bunny at Halftime

All of these shows lead up to the biggest musical moment of the weekend, the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium. This year, the honor goes to Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican superstar will headline the mid-game spectacle in what is expected to be one of the most-watched performances of the year.

Before Bad Bunny takes the stage, the crowd will also see pre-show performances from Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones. With that lineup, the music will start long before the teams do.