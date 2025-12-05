Chiefs President Details Privacy Approach to Kelce-Swift Romance

Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan has refused to put Taylor Swift on stadium video boards or play her music at Arrowhead Stadium during games.

Donovan had given tight end Travis Kelce his word: the franchise would handle his relationship with Swift like they would for any other player.

"I told Travis, 'Look, we are going to treat you and your relationship with the same respect that we treat any other player or coach's relationship,'" said Donovan to Up and Adams Show on December 1. "It's a relationship. We're not going to monetize it, we're not going to go out there and go crazy."

While television broadcasts showed Swift sitting in suites at games, Arrowhead kept her off the jumbotrons. "We never showed Taylor on our big boards in our stadium, never," he went on. "It was respectful. We're not taking advantage of this relationship."

The team president said he joked with Kelce about the music policy when Swift first started showing up to watch him play. The stadium never blasted songs by the 14-time GRAMMY winner.

The couple went public with their romance in September 2023 when Swift attended her first game at Arrowhead Stadium. They announced their engagement in August 2025 after two years of dating.

Donovan praised Swift, calling her a phenomenon. "Taylor's been amazing to us. It's been nothing but good," he said. "She is a phenomenon. She is just a special kind of person."

After the pair announced their engagement, the organization posted congratulations on social media. "Today is a fairytale. Congrats to Travis and Taylor — we're excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family," the team posted in August.