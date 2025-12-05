ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Chiefs President Details Privacy Approach to Kelce-Swift Romance

Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan has refused to put Taylor Swift on stadium video boards or play her music at Arrowhead Stadium during games. Donovan had given tight end…

Melissa Lianne
Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamie Squire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan has refused to put Taylor Swift on stadium video boards or play her music at Arrowhead Stadium during games.

Donovan had given tight end Travis Kelce his word: the franchise would handle his relationship with Swift like they would for any other player.

"I told Travis, 'Look, we are going to treat you and your relationship with the same respect that we treat any other player or coach's relationship,'" said Donovan to Up and Adams Show on December 1. "It's a relationship. We're not going to monetize it, we're not going to go out there and go crazy."

While television broadcasts showed Swift sitting in suites at games, Arrowhead kept her off the jumbotrons. "We never showed Taylor on our big boards in our stadium, never," he went on. "It was respectful. We're not taking advantage of this relationship."

The team president said he joked with Kelce about the music policy when Swift first started showing up to watch him play. The stadium never blasted songs by the 14-time GRAMMY winner.

The couple went public with their romance in September 2023 when Swift attended her first game at Arrowhead Stadium. They announced their engagement in August 2025 after two years of dating.

Donovan praised Swift, calling her a phenomenon. "Taylor's been amazing to us. It's been nothing but good," he said. "She is a phenomenon. She is just a special kind of person."

After the pair announced their engagement, the organization posted congratulations on social media. "Today is a fairytale. Congrats to Travis and Taylor — we're excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family," the team posted in August.

Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3. She has attended home games at Arrowhead Stadium during both the 2023 and 2024 seasons while supporting her fiancé.

Taylor SwiftTravis Kelce
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Justin Bieber
MusicJustin Bieber Vents About an iPhone Feature That Drives Him CrazyKayla Morgan
Tyra Banks attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicTyra Banks Brings Holiday Magic With ‘Santa SMiZE’ SongKayla Morgan
A split image of Alex Warren on the left, Ella Langley in the middle, and Doechii on the right.
Music2026 Forbes 30 Under 30 Music Class: Ella Langley, Alex Warren, Doechii, and MoreJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect