Taylor Swift Concert Film and Docuseries Drop on Disney+ December 12

Taylor Swift will release a full concert recording from her final Eras Tour show on Disney+ on Dec. 12. A six-part docuseries arrives the same day. The film captures her December 8, 2024, performance in Vancouver, British Columbia, and includes the complete Tortured Poets Department set, according to USA Today.

This marks the second Eras Tour film on the streaming platform. The new version differs from the first release: it features every song from The Tortured Poets Department, which came out in April 2024 and was added to the tour after the initial movie premiered.

"We've had so long to prepare for the end of this tour and we get to play one last show for you here tonight," the singer tells the crowd in the trailer. "I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date."

The film includes a new acoustic collection from the three Vancouver shows.

Dec. 6 mashups had "Haunted"/"Wonderland" and "Never Grow Up"/"The Best Day."

Dec. 7 included "I Love You, I'm Sorry"/"Last Kiss" with Gracie Abrams and "The Tortured Poets Department"/"Maroon."

The final night on Dec. 8 had "A Place in This World"/"New Romantics" and "Long Live"/"New Year's Day"/"The Manuscript."

Glenn Weiss directed the concert film, while Taylor Swift Productions produced it in partnership with Silent House Productions. The run time hasn't been released.

The Eras Tour ran for 149 shows across five continents, bringing in more than $2 billion and drawing over 10 million fans. Production crews used flyover cameras, a large jib, and drones to capture the Vancouver performances, according to USA Today.

The End of an Era docuseries will come out alongside the concert film. Totaling six episodes, the series gives behind-the-scenes footage of tour development and rehearsals. Don Argott directed the docuseries with Sheena M. Joyce as co-director.