Sabrina Carpenter Says It Is Time to Let Her Grow Up

Sabrina Carpenter used to solve middle school problems on television. Now she is writing bold pop songs about real adult feelings. And she wants fans to understand that growing up is not something she needs permission to do.

Many people first met Carpenter as Maya Hart on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World. She played the quick-witted best friend for three seasons and became a familiar face to young viewers everywhere. At the same time, she was also building a music career and taking on film roles in movies like The Hate U Give and Tall Girl. Still, for a long time, her image stayed tied to her Disney roots.

That began to change in a big way with her fifth album Short n' Sweet and continued even further with her 2024 release Man's Best Friend in August. With sharper lyrics and a more suggestive style, Carpenter has clearly stepped into a new chapter. Not everyone has been comfortable with that shift.

Letting Go of the Disney Label

In a new interview with Variety, Carpenter addressed the people who still see her as the kid they once watched on television.

"I think it wouldn’t matter so much if I wasn’t a childhood figure for some people," Carpenter told the publication. "But I also can’t really help that. It’s not my fault that I got a job when I was 12 and you won’t let me evolve."

Her words reflect a struggle many former child stars face. Audiences often feel connected to who they were on screen, even when years have passed. For Carpenter, that connection has sometimes made it harder for fans to accept her growth as both a woman and an artist.

Learning from the Women Before Her

In the same interview, Carpenter looked back on the music she loved growing up. She remembered watching female artists who openly sang about their feelings and their sexuality.

"I always thought, 'When I grow up, then I get to embrace my sexuality more. I don’t even know what that means yet!" the "Manchild" singer told Variety. "I don’t think they do. I wish I’d had more open conversations about all of it when I was younger, but people feel too scared to talk about it."

For Carpenter, those artists helped shape her understanding of what it means to be honest in music. Now that she is older, she wants the same freedom they had to talk openly about life, identity, and desire without being judged by her past.

Choosing Openness with Boundaries

Carpenter also shared that while she sets boundaries for herself, she does not want fear to control her creativity during this stage of her career. She sees this time as one where she allowed herself to be fully open.

"I wore the skirts I wanted to wear; I spoke about things in a way that I won’t regret, because I was very open. I think that’s all that matters," she said.

Her message is clear. Confidence, choice, and honesty matter more to her than pleasing everyone. She believes that if she stays true to herself, that is what will last.

The Album Cover That Sparked Debate

Before Man's Best Friend even reached streaming platforms, it was already making headlines. The album artwork caused a strong reaction from some fans and media outlets. The cover shows Carpenter kneeling on the ground while her hair is being held by a mystery man. Some people found the image shocking, especially given her Disney background.

Carpenter was not surprised by the attention. In August, she addressed the topic during an appearance on CBS Mornings. She explained that her family supported the creative choice.

“Y’all need to get out more, I think,” the singer told CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King. “I was actually shocked because between me, my friends, family, and the people I always share my music and art with first, it just wasn’t even a conversation. It was just like, it’s perfect for what the album is [and] what it represents.”

To her, the artwork matched the tone of the music and the message she wanted to send. It was not meant to shock for attention, but to reflect the world of the album honestly.

Growing Up in Public

Sabrina Carpenter understands that not everyone will be comfortable with her evolution. But she also knows she cannot stay frozen in time for the sake of other people’s memories. From a Disney sitcom star to a Grammy-winning artist, her path has been long and very visible to the public.

Now, as she steps fully into adulthood, she is asking fans to grow with her instead of holding her back. Her story is not about rejecting the past. It is about adding new layers to it.